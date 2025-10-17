MASASI LEARNERS FREED, WRITE EXAMS

Two Masasi High School learners facing allegations of gang-raping a 17-year-old schoolmate have been granted bail by the High Court, and are currently sitting for their ZIMSEC Ordinary Level examinations at the school.

The minors, aged 16 and 17, were last week released by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda, into the custody of the Department of Social Development, and ordered to pay US$200 bail each.

They were also instructed not to interfere with witnesses.

The minors were represented by Ms Pamellah Musimwa and Ms Tsitsi Masengure from Justice for Children Trust, who argued that the boys were good candidates for bail and wished to sit for the examinations they had already registered for.

The State represented by Mr Malvern Musarurwa did not oppose the application.

The suspects began writing their examinations on Monday.

Their next court appearance will be agreed upon by the State and their lawyers after they finish writing the exams.

The girl has also been placed under the care of the Department of Social Development and is currently writing her examinations.

In the first count, the suspects were charged with rape as defined in Section 65(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

In the second count, they were being charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault as defined in Section 66 (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law and Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9.23).

In count three, they were charged with Indecent Assault as defined in Section 67 (1) (a) (1) of the criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9.23).

The court heard that the suspects allegedly gang raped the victim after drugging her.

In the act, the two learners in uniforms took turns to sexually abuse the girl who was motionless due to alleged intoxication.

They also recorded the disturbing act, and the video went viral on various social media platforms, sparking public outrage.

In the video footage, the juveniles were praising themselves as soldiers while allegedly sexually abusing the girl.

Allegations are that on February 8, 2025, at around 4pm, the two were in the company of the complainant going home after school.

Along the way, the 17-year-old gave the complainant drink, which later intoxicated her.

The two allegedly dragged the complainant to a secluded place in the forest where they took turns to sexually abuse her.

As they were doing this act, the 16-year-old was recording a video, which later went viral on social media after sharing with a friend. Manica Post