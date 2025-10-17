KOMBI THIEF NABBED FOUR MONTHS LATER

A daring Mutasa man, who stole a kombi in Dangamvura in June, has been arrested.
Tadiwanashe
Mandewu (23) of Nyandoro Village in Hauna went on to sale the stolen vehicle to
a Harare resident but lucky eventually evaded him when he was tracked and
arrested while roaming in the streets of Mutare this week.
Acting
Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed
the case and said Mandewu has since appeared in court while further
investigations are underway. “On June 4 2025 around 11pm Elisha Matarutse (27)
of Gimboki parked a commuter omnibus belonging to his employer Tendai Chitsamba
(60). Matarutse parked the vehicle at Mupfumi Car Park in Area 16 of Dangamvura
and left it in the custody of Tawana Chaitika (18), a security guard and paid
parking fees.
“On June 5 2025
Matarutse went to the car park to collect the commuter omnibus and found it
missing. Chaitika, the security guard told him that someone had collected the
car after claiming that had been sent by the driver.
Matarutse
informed Chitsamba who made a police report. “Mandewu was tracked and on
October 12 2025 he was arrested in Mutare Central Business District. He was
interviewed and led to the recovery of the vehicle from Sibongile John of
Retreat, Waterfalls in Harare who had bought the vehicle from the accused
person.
Further
investigations are still in progress. On October 13 2025 Mandewu appeared at
Mutare magistrates court facing charges of motor vehicle theft and was remanded
to October 27 2025 for routine remand,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. H
