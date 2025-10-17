KOMBI THIEF NABBED FOUR MONTHS LATER

A daring Mutasa man, who stole a kombi in Dangamvura in June, has been arrested.

Tadiwanashe Mandewu (23) of Nyandoro Village in Hauna went on to sale the stolen vehicle to a Harare resident but lucky eventually evaded him when he was tracked and arrested while roaming in the streets of Mutare this week.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the case and said Mandewu has since appeared in court while further investigations are underway. “On June 4 2025 around 11pm Elisha Matarutse (27) of Gimboki parked a commuter omnibus belonging to his employer Tendai Chitsamba (60). Matarutse parked the vehicle at Mupfumi Car Park in Area 16 of Dangamvura and left it in the custody of Tawana Chaitika (18), a security guard and paid parking fees.

“On June 5 2025 Matarutse went to the car park to collect the commuter omnibus and found it missing. Chaitika, the security guard told him that someone had collected the car after claiming that had been sent by the driver.

Matarutse informed Chitsamba who made a police report. “Mandewu was tracked and on October 12 2025 he was arrested in Mutare Central Business District. He was interviewed and led to the recovery of the vehicle from Sibongile John of Retreat, Waterfalls in Harare who had bought the vehicle from the accused person.

Further investigations are still in progress. On October 13 2025 Mandewu appeared at Mutare magistrates court facing charges of motor vehicle theft and was remanded to October 27 2025 for routine remand,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. H Metro