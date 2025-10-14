MAN ROBS HIS MOTHER

A 26-year-old man from Rusape has landed himself in jail after robbing the one person who brought him into this world — his own mother.

Takudzwa Mpindu’s hunger for easy cash has earned him eight months behind bars after he was convicted of stealing US$340 at the Rusape Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Mpindu took advantage of his mother’s absence to stage a home raid worthy of a stranger, not a son.

“On the 20th of August 2025, the offender entered the victim’s bedroom using spare keys and stole household property worth US$340,” said the NPAZ°

The victim, a 59-year-old woman, was in Harare when her neighbours spotted her son moving her belongings and quickly raised the alarm.

“She received a phone call from a neighbour informing her that the offender was moving her property. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the offender,” said the prosecting authority.

Mpindu was sentenced to six months in prison, with two months suspended on condition that he pays restitution by 31 October 2025. However karma boomeranged on him as a previously suspended four-month jail term from an earlier conviction was reactivated, bringing his total time behind bars to eight months.

The NPAZ took the opportunity to remind citizens that theft, even from family, carries consequences. H Metro