MAN JAILED FOR RAPING DAUGHTERS

A 39-year-old man from Dangamvura has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of raping his teenage daughters.

The case was heard before Mutare magistrate Pathekile Msipha.

Last Goredema represented the State.

The man could not be named to protect the identity of the victims.

The offences occurred at different times and locations in Gimboki 1 between April and September this year.

On the first count, Goredema told the court that the convict raped his 14-year-old daughter between April and May this year.

He allegedly called her into his room around midnight, claiming he needed help as he was looking for something.

Once inside, he tackled her to the ground, removed her clothes and had unprotected sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

He then threatened her with unspecified consequences if she ever spoke out.

The matter remained hidden until September 30 this year when police received a tip-off and interviewed the victim.

She revealed the details of the abuse, leading to his arrest.

Goredema told the court that the second count involved his 13-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in a bushy area in Gimboki 1 around September this year.

He again raped her without protection.

The court emphasised the gravity of the crimes, especially given the relationship and breach of trust.

The convict was sentenced to 30 years in jail for the two counts reflecting the seriousness of the offences and the need to protect children from sexual abuse.

In delivering the sentence, magistrate Msipha condemned convict’s irresponsible actions.

“You were meant to protect your daughters not to harm them. Instead, you violated that trust in a deeply traumatic way.

“These were vulnerable children and your actions will leave lasting scars.

“The court must send a clear message that such abuse especially by a parent, is intolerable,” said Msipha. H Metro