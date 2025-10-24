MAN JAILED FOR RAPING DAUGHTERS

A 39-year-old man from Dangamvura has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of raping his teenage daughters.
The case was
heard before Mutare magistrate Pathekile Msipha.
Last Goredema
represented the State.
The man could
not be named to protect the identity of the victims.
The offences
occurred at different times and locations in Gimboki 1 between April and
September this year.
On the first
count, Goredema told the court that the convict raped his 14-year-old daughter
between April and May this year.
He allegedly
called her into his room around midnight, claiming he needed help as he was
looking for something.
Once inside, he
tackled her to the ground, removed her clothes and had unprotected sexual
intercourse with her without her consent.
He then
threatened her with unspecified consequences if she ever spoke out.
The matter
remained hidden until September 30 this year when police received a tip-off and
interviewed the victim.
She revealed
the details of the abuse, leading to his arrest.
Goredema told
the court that the second count involved his 13-year-old daughter.
The incident
occurred in a bushy area in Gimboki 1 around September this year.
He again raped
her without protection.
The court
emphasised the gravity of the crimes, especially given the relationship and
breach of trust.
The convict was
sentenced to 30 years in jail for the two counts reflecting the seriousness of
the offences and the need to protect children from sexual abuse.
In delivering
the sentence, magistrate Msipha condemned convict’s irresponsible actions.
“You were meant
to protect your daughters not to harm them. Instead, you violated that trust in
a deeply traumatic way.
“These were
vulnerable children and your actions will leave lasting scars.
“The court must
send a clear message that such abuse especially by a parent, is intolerable,”
said Msipha. H Metro
