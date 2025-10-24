COPS DRAGGED INTO NASTY ESTATE FEUD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is entangled in a messy family feud over the estate of the late retired Senior Assistant Commissioner Shepherd Gwasira after his children accused the executor of using the law enforcement agents to intimidate them.
The conflict
escalated on Wednesday when some police officers from Marimba Police Station,
including Inspector Everjoyce Samuriwo, picked up one of the late
commissioner’s sons, Munyaradzi Gwasira, from his home around 5am.
The family
reported that Munyaradzi could not be located for several hours, sparking fears
for his safety.
His brother,
Kudzi, told NewsDay that Munyaradzi was only officially confirmed to be in
police custody at Marimba Station around 9am.
“We are
surprised that Munyaradzi was picked up at his home by Marimba police officers
around five in the morning and his wife battled to locate him,” said a
distressed family member.
“We tried our
best so that he could get access to his lawyers. All was in vain.”
Inspector
Samuriwo on Wednesday confirmed that Munyaradzi was being held in the Victim
Friendly Unit.
The family’s
lawyer, Barbara Kudzayi Mupawaenda of Musara, Mupawaenda and Mawere Legal
Practitioners, had earlier said she was unaware of his whereabouts when
contacted for comment.
The family
alleged that his arrest was linked to its ongoing battle with the executor of
the estate, their uncle Zambe Nyika.
They have
lodged a formal complaint with the Master of the High Court, seeking Nyika’s
removal.
They accuse him
of a lack of transparency, particularly concerning rental income from the
estate’s properties and of abusing resources at the expense of Gwasira’s
surviving children.
“We are unhappy
with how the police are handling the matter,” a source within the family said.
“Nyika is now
abusing the police to drag the matter, while he benefits financially.”
Gwasira, who
died on August 29, 2020, left behind four wives and seven children.
The family is
demanding justice and fair distribution of his estate, which includes several
properties.
“As a family,
we are not happy with the police and the way they are handling the matter,” the
family source added.
“We have lodged
official complaints seeking the removal of Zambe Nyika as executor due to
alleged abuse of resources and lack of transparency.”
Last week,
NewsDay’s sister paper, Zimbabwe Independent, revealed how the inheritance feud
is tearing the family apart, as Gwasira’s children seek the removal of the
executor, citing lack of transparency among other reasons.
Court documents
seen by the Zimbabwe Independent show that the children, who were represented
by Sheila Gwasira (now deceased), Kudzai Leonard Gwasira and Munyaradzi Walter
Gwasira, petitioned the Master of the High Court to have Nyika removed as
executor dative of the estate.
The case,
registered as DR1429/20: Estate Late Gwasira Shepherd, was heard before the
Master of the High Court.
In a ruling
issued on September 18, 2024, the Master noted that an inquiry had been
convened “to satisfy the Master that Zambe Nyika, the executor dative in the
estate, was not fit and proper to continue in the office as executor”. Newsday
