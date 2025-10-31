MAN FINDS GIRLFRIEND IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, LOSES IT

A fight over a girlfriend ended tragically early yesterday (Thursday) morning when a jilted Chikanga man brutally stabbed a rival, whom he caught red-handed in bed with his side-chick.
The needless
murder incident happened in the Mountain Rise section of Chikanga, where the
suspect, Kumbirai Mugona, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Abbiton Mangena,
of Masvingo, with a knife in front of witnesses.
Mangena who is
said to be a soldier was pronounced dead upon admission at Victoria Chitepo
Provincial Hospital.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka
referred questions to the national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul
Nyati, who was not reachable by the time of going to print.
However,
witnesses who spoke to The Manica Post revealed that Mugona, who is popularly
known in the hood as Gweja, had a long-standing relationship with Lucy
Saunyama, who works at a butcher shop located at the Manicaland Showground. On
the fateful day, Mugona reportedly left Lucy’s house around 11.30pm, but
returned after a few minutes, only to find Mangena naked in Lucy’s room.
Fellow tenants
said a scuffle ensued between the two men, resulting in Mugona allegedly
stabbing Mangena on the head and stomach.
A witness, Mr
Musa Chinamhora said efforts to stop the suspect from further attacking Mangena
fell on deaf ears.
Mugona
allegedly handed himself over to the police after the heinous crime.
“Last night,
Lucy’s boyfriend came with carpenters to repair door handles at her lodgings.
The two later went outside and spent some time in Mugona’s car, and Lucy
returned to her room. After some time, Mugona called Lucy, enquiring if he
could bring her some meat and bread. Lucy went outside to meet Mugona, who
stormed into the room, and Lucy fled from the house.
“Mugona stabbed
Mangena on the head. Mangena screamed, saying, ‘Pano hapanawo varume here,
ndibatsireiwo’. I came out of my room and found him lying naked along the
corridor outside Lucy’s room. Mugona left the room, looking for Lucy, who had
escaped. He returned, and my wife begged him not to continue assaulting
Mangena. He replied, ‘Ndoda kunyatsoburitsa humbowo kumapurisa’, and stabbed
him on the stomach. Mangena begged for water to drink, and we gave him.
“We called the
police, who came around 12-midnight, and an ambulance arrived to ferry Mangena
to the hospital an hour later. He was motionless. After the incident, Mugona
handed himself over to the police at Chikanga Police Station. Mangena bled
profusely and lost a lot of blood. Blood was splashed all over the place.
During the attack, Mugona was claiming that he was the one who had bought
Lucy’s household property. It was our first time seeing Mangena with Lucy. Lucy
also said she had started dating Mangena a few days ago. Mugona was the one who
was paying Lucy’s rent and would come here at any time, including staying for
some days.
“We are shocked
by this development. We are also failing to come to terms with the fact that a
person can lose his life over a woman. Mugona has a family in Westlea,” said Mr
Chinamhora.
Mrs Tendai
Madziwa said they are traumatised by witnessing a murder being committed in
their presence, and that dialogue between the concerned parties could have
saved the situation.
“Lucy came to
stay here three months ago, and we knew that she was in love with Mugona.
Everything was going well for the lovebirds. Around 11.30pm, we heard some
noise in Lucy’s room, and we thought it was a normal quarrel between the
couple, and ignored it.
“I came out of
my room when I heard Mangena crying for help. I begged Mugona to stop further
stabbing Mangena, and he said he was going to kill him and hands himself over
to the police. He stabbed him on the stomach. I was pained and shocked to
witness a person being stabbed right in front of me.
“It was my
first time seeing Mangena here. We are traumatised by what happened here. Lucy
was also providing accommodation to a female relative, so these days she was
seeing Mugona in his car outside the gate. We were surprised that she had
brought Mangena into the same room where her relative was also staying. People
must apply their minds before making decisions. Killing each other is not the
solution. Up to now, I am still in shock,” said Mrs Madziwa. Manica Post
