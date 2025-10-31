MAN FINDS GIRLFRIEND IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, LOSES IT

A fight over a girlfriend ended tragically early yesterday (Thursday) morning when a jilted Chikanga man brutally stabbed a rival, whom he caught red-handed in bed with his side-chick.

The needless murder incident happened in the Mountain Rise section of Chikanga, where the suspect, Kumbirai Mugona, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Abbiton Mangena, of Masvingo, with a knife in front of witnesses.

Mangena who is said to be a soldier was pronounced dead upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka referred questions to the national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyati, who was not reachable by the time of going to print.

However, witnesses who spoke to The Manica Post revealed that Mugona, who is popularly known in the hood as Gweja, had a long-standing relationship with Lucy Saunyama, who works at a butcher shop located at the Manicaland Showground. On the fateful day, Mugona reportedly left Lucy’s house around 11.30pm, but returned after a few minutes, only to find Mangena naked in Lucy’s room.

Fellow tenants said a scuffle ensued between the two men, resulting in Mugona allegedly stabbing Mangena on the head and stomach.

A witness, Mr Musa Chinamhora said efforts to stop the suspect from further attacking Mangena fell on deaf ears.

Mugona allegedly handed himself over to the police after the heinous crime.

“Last night, Lucy’s boyfriend came with carpenters to repair door handles at her lodgings. The two later went outside and spent some time in Mugona’s car, and Lucy returned to her room. After some time, Mugona called Lucy, enquiring if he could bring her some meat and bread. Lucy went outside to meet Mugona, who stormed into the room, and Lucy fled from the house.

“Mugona stabbed Mangena on the head. Mangena screamed, saying, ‘Pano hapanawo varume here, ndibatsireiwo’. I came out of my room and found him lying naked along the corridor outside Lucy’s room. Mugona left the room, looking for Lucy, who had escaped. He returned, and my wife begged him not to continue assaulting Mangena. He replied, ‘Ndoda kunyatsoburitsa humbowo kumapurisa’, and stabbed him on the stomach. Mangena begged for water to drink, and we gave him.

“We called the police, who came around 12-midnight, and an ambulance arrived to ferry Mangena to the hospital an hour later. He was motionless. After the incident, Mugona handed himself over to the police at Chikanga Police Station. Mangena bled profusely and lost a lot of blood. Blood was splashed all over the place. During the attack, Mugona was claiming that he was the one who had bought Lucy’s household property. It was our first time seeing Mangena with Lucy. Lucy also said she had started dating Mangena a few days ago. Mugona was the one who was paying Lucy’s rent and would come here at any time, including staying for some days.

“We are shocked by this development. We are also failing to come to terms with the fact that a person can lose his life over a woman. Mugona has a family in Westlea,” said Mr Chinamhora.

Mrs Tendai Madziwa said they are traumatised by witnessing a murder being committed in their presence, and that dialogue between the concerned parties could have saved the situation.

“Lucy came to stay here three months ago, and we knew that she was in love with Mugona. Everything was going well for the lovebirds. Around 11.30pm, we heard some noise in Lucy’s room, and we thought it was a normal quarrel between the couple, and ignored it.

“I came out of my room when I heard Mangena crying for help. I begged Mugona to stop further stabbing Mangena, and he said he was going to kill him and hands himself over to the police. He stabbed him on the stomach. I was pained and shocked to witness a person being stabbed right in front of me.

“It was my first time seeing Mangena here. We are traumatised by what happened here. Lucy was also providing accommodation to a female relative, so these days she was seeing Mugona in his car outside the gate. We were surprised that she had brought Mangena into the same room where her relative was also staying. People must apply their minds before making decisions. Killing each other is not the solution. Up to now, I am still in shock,” said Mrs Madziwa. Manica Post