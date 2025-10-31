SIDE CHICKS HAVE NO INHERITANCE RIGHTS

Legally married women are entitled to movable and immovable properties registered in the name of their husband upon his death, including properties that could be in the possession of ‘small houses’ – legal experts have explained. Partners in civil partnerships, commonly referred to as small houses – enjoy sharing of properties upon separation or divorce, but such privileges do not extend beyond the grave.
In Zimbabwe,
generally, in the event of a husband’s death, the legal framework for
inheritance is guided by the type of marriage and whether a will exists.
A small house
has very limited rights compared to a legal wife, given that a wife’s property
rights are determined by the type of marriage, and they generally prevail over
a ‘small house’, or a party to an extramarital affair.
However, if
there is a will, a deceased person can outline the distribution of their
assets.
An executor,
appointed by the Master of the High Court, is responsible for administering the
estate and carrying out the will’s instructions.
In her
presentation during the official launch of Together Help A Woman (THAW)
organisation in Harare last Saturday, legal practitioner and women’s rights
advocate, Ms Fadzai Ruzive, said:
“Women must
know their rights in marital unions, be it customary marriage, civil
partnership or civil marriage. Civil partnership is one of the common marital
unions we have these days, and this normally works in terms of property sharing
upon divorce or separation. We are saying the other partner, mainly male, is in
a monogamous marriage, and they have another relationship outside their
marriage. In that relationship outside marriage, they amass property, in most
cases, with the contribution of their partner outside marriage.
“Upon
dissolution of that relationship, both parties are entitled to a share of the
property. That is how it works pertaining to civil partnerships. They are not
marriages, but these are relationships that exist outside one’s marriage. Even
though the male partner is legally married, when they dissolve their civil
partnership, both parties get their share since they contributed together.
However, this does not extend beyond death. Civil partnership does not work
when the male partner, in most cases, dies. The surviving spouse is the
beneficiary of all the properties registered in the deceased’s name. There is
no third party in this, including that other civil partner. She cannot claim
anything.”
In an
interview, another legal practitioner, Miss Dorothy Tinotenda Mutungura of
Maunga Maanda and Associates, gave further clarity on the matter.
“Upon the death
of a man legally married under the Marriage Act [Chapter 5:17], all property
belonging to him, including any held or possessed by a person with whom he was
in an extramarital relationship (commonly referred to as a “small house”) forms
part of his deceased estate. Such property must be reported and distributed
through the Master of the High Court in accordance with the Administration of
Estates Act [Chapter 6:01],” said Miss Mutungura.
Miss Mutungura
also said there are, however, exceptional cases where children born in civil
partnerships are also entitled to a share of the deceased’s property. “The
legally married wife is entitled to inherit from the deceased’s estate,
however, she is not automatically entitled to all property that may have been
in the custody of the small house. Courts have consistently recognised that
children born out of such relationships are legitimate and entitled to inherit
from their father’s estate, irrespective of their mother’s marital status.
“While the
small house has no legal spousal rights, the courts have, in limited
circumstances, acknowledged that she may have an equitable interest in property
where she can demonstrate direct contribution towards its acquisition or
improvement, or establish a joint venture or unjust enrichment claim. Until the
Master of the High Court or duly appointed executor finalises the lawful
distribution, all such property remains part of the deceased estate,” she said.
In her
presentation during the THAW launch, founder, Mrs Nicolette Kulera, said these
are issues that every woman must be made aware of.
“It is sad that
we have women who get the shock of their lives when confronted with such
incidences. We must be aware of everything that relates to such legal matters,
and this is the reason why THAW always tries to take the opportunity to empower
our women in towns and villages on their rights, apart from economic and
health-related empowerment initiatives that we undertake,” said Mrs Kulera.
Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment