MAN ARRESTED WITH STASH OF SEX PILLS

A man ironically named Godspower Mukanangana has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being caught with a stash of unregistered sex enhancement pills and banned herbal concoctions in Gweru.

Police swooped on the 23-year-old after receiving a tip-off, leading to his arrest on 18 October 2025 for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines that included Di Sea Cucumber and Panax Ginseng Extractum, among other so-called “performance boosters.”

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the bust.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Godspower Mukanangana (23) in connection with unlawful possession of unregistered medicines comprising sex enhancement pills, Di Sea Cucumber and Panax Ginseng Extractum, among others,” said Comm Nyathi.

Ironically, the man whose name suggests divine authority was allegedly peddling products considered dangerous under Zimbabwean law. The contraband falls under illicit complementary medicines that have not been approved by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

Health experts warn that such unregulated substances pose severe risks including heart problems, liver damage, and addiction. They often contain hidden chemicals or dangerously high doses of stimulants.

The government recently intensified its crackdown on illegal drug and substance trade through the National Drug and Substance Abuse Agency, a newly gazetted arm under the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. The agency is mandated to enforce anti-drug laws, coordinate rehabilitation programmes, and educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse.

Zimbabwe’s anti-drug policy stresses that the fight goes beyond arrests. It also seeks to save lives through community rehabilitation and awareness campaigns targeting youths.

Meanwhile, Mukanangana is expected to appear in court soon facing charges related to possession and sale of unregistered medicinal products. B Metro