MAN ARRESTED WITH STASH OF SEX PILLS

A man ironically named Godspower Mukanangana has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being caught with a stash of unregistered sex enhancement pills and banned herbal concoctions in Gweru.
Police swooped
on the 23-year-old after receiving a tip-off, leading to his arrest on 18
October 2025 for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines that included Di
Sea Cucumber and Panax Ginseng Extractum, among other so-called “performance
boosters.”
In a statement,
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the bust.
“The ZRP
confirms the arrest of Godspower Mukanangana (23) in connection with unlawful
possession of unregistered medicines comprising sex enhancement pills, Di Sea
Cucumber and Panax Ginseng Extractum, among others,” said Comm Nyathi.
Ironically, the
man whose name suggests divine authority was allegedly peddling products
considered dangerous under Zimbabwean law. The contraband falls under illicit
complementary medicines that have not been approved by the Medicines Control
Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).
Health experts
warn that such unregulated substances pose severe risks including heart
problems, liver damage, and addiction. They often contain hidden chemicals or
dangerously high doses of stimulants.
The government
recently intensified its crackdown on illegal drug and substance trade through
the National Drug and Substance Abuse Agency, a newly gazetted arm under the
Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. The agency is mandated
to enforce anti-drug laws, coordinate rehabilitation programmes, and educate
the public on the dangers of drug misuse.
Zimbabwe’s
anti-drug policy stresses that the fight goes beyond arrests. It also seeks to
save lives through community rehabilitation and awareness campaigns targeting
youths.
Meanwhile,
Mukanangana is expected to appear in court soon facing charges related to
possession and sale of unregistered medicinal products. B Metro
