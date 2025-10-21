MAMA VEE : I LOST THOUSANDS IN PONZI SCHEME

Comedian Admire Mama Vee Mushambi, who was the brand ambassador for the infamous E-Creator which is mired in a US$1 million scam, told the court that he was also duped of thousands of dollars he had invested in the project.

Mushambi was called to the witness stand before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo and told the court that he was engaged to be a brand ambassador but wasn’t part of the scheme.

“I’m a comedian who does advertising for brands on social media, I was on holiday in South Africa when I was called by a team from E Creator.

“I can’t say a specific name of the person who called me because it was a team and they wanted me to do a live stream for their brand activation event.

“They asked me to bring other influencers and I engaged Madam Boss, I also invited my family members and friends to join in the scheme but we didn’t manage to withdraw our money after the system crashed.

“The money I lost was in the thousands,” he said.

Mushambi however failed to link the two suspects, Zhao Jiaotong and Billy Thomas Syedou to the offence because he never dealt with them directly.

The State believes the two are the masterminds of the Ponzi scheme.

It is alleged that Jiaotong and Syedou registered their company styled E-Creator Economic Commerce Private Limited in January this year.

The company was housed at Joina City in the Harare CBD.

They went on to launch the company as an online e-commerce operator.

They went on to misrepresent to their investors that they would enjoy monthly returns depending on the mounts invested and thousands of Zimbabweans flocked to join investing up to US$1000 through Ecocash on the numbers they provided.

On top of appointing brand ambassadors Madam Boss and Mama Vee, they also employed various agents in major towns and cities throughout the country in order to market the business.

On July 3, some of the subscribers encountered challenges in accessing their funds and approached the company for clarifications.

They allegedly assured the subscribers that it was a system upgrade that was affecting access to their funds and further advised them that the situation would normalize in due course.

On July 5 2024, subscribers were shocked to realize that E-Creator Electronic Commerce [Private Limited had actually sent a notice on their website that they are no-longer operating, and they posted a picture of Zhao Jiaotong as the one who taken their money and absconded to China.

They went to the offices and discovered that they had been closed permanently.

The trial resumes on October 31. B Metro