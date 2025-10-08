MAJ-GEN : WE ONLY RECRUIT ZANU PF MEMBERS

In a revealing address that has cast the Zimbabwe National Army’s recruitment policies in a distinctly political light, Major General Walter Tapfumaneyi openly declared that the military systematically excludes opposition supporters from enlistment, prioritizing instead those from ZANU PF-aligned families.

Speaking during the ZNA Masvingo Province Traditional Leaders’ Day at Chief Nhema’s homestead, Maj. Gen. Tapfumaneyi detailed a vetting process that explicitly considers political affiliation as a key criterion for military service.

“We conduct background checks to determine if your family supports Musangano (ZANU PF) or is among the lost (opposition). The ruling party, led by President Mnangagwa, is ZANU PF. If you flock with the lost, you will be recruited when they come into power,” said General Tapfumaneyi.

The senior army officer justified the approach saying there was noone would go hunting with a neighbors’ dogs whose traits he does not know implicitly characterizing opposition supporters as unreliable for military service.

“The ruling government is led by President Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party, so we don’t want to lie to each other. If you go hunting, you cannot use your neighbour’s dogs; they may end up dining with the hare that you are hunting. So if your family is among the lost, you will get into the army when the lost gets into power,” he said.

The Major General, who previously served as the Deputy Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and as Permanent Secretary, played a key role in the 2023 general elections as the head of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), an organization that monitored polling stations amid opposition allegations of electoral interference. His recent return to army leadership position underscores his continued influence within the country’s security apparatus.

The general also took time to acknowledge and thank the ZANU PF leadership in Masvingo Province, noting that they supported the army very well, further cementing the perceived political alignment of the military institution.

At the same event, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira acknowledged Tapfumaneyi's crucial role in ensuring ZANU PF's victory in the 2023 elections, praising his dedication to the party's success.