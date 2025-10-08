MAJ-GEN : WE ONLY RECRUIT ZANU PF MEMBERS

In a revealing
address that has cast the Zimbabwe National Army’s recruitment policies in a
distinctly political light, Major General Walter Tapfumaneyi openly declared
that the military systematically excludes opposition supporters from
enlistment, prioritizing instead those from ZANU PF-aligned families.
Speaking during
the ZNA Masvingo Province Traditional Leaders’ Day at Chief Nhema’s homestead,
Maj. Gen. Tapfumaneyi detailed a vetting process that explicitly considers
political affiliation as a key criterion for military service.
“We conduct
background checks to determine if your family supports Musangano (ZANU PF) or
is among the lost (opposition). The ruling party, led by President Mnangagwa,
is ZANU PF. If you flock with the lost, you will be recruited when they come
into power,” said General Tapfumaneyi.
The senior army
officer justified the approach saying there was noone would go hunting with a
neighbors’ dogs whose traits he does not know implicitly characterizing
opposition supporters as unreliable for military service.
“The ruling
government is led by President Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party, so we don’t want to
lie to each other. If you go hunting, you cannot use your neighbour’s dogs;
they may end up dining with the hare that you are hunting. So if your family is
among the lost, you will get into the army when the lost gets into power,” he
said.
The Major
General, who previously served as the Deputy Director-General of the Central
Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and as Permanent Secretary, played a key role
in the 2023 general elections as the head of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe
(FAZ), an organization that monitored
polling stations amid opposition allegations of electoral interference. His
recent return to army leadership position underscores his continued influence
within the country’s security apparatus.
The general
also took time to acknowledge and thank the ZANU PF leadership in Masvingo
Province, noting that they supported the army very well, further cementing the
perceived political alignment of the military institution.
At the same
event, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira
acknowledged Tapfumaneyi’s crucial role in ensuring ZANU PF’s victory in the
2023 elections, praising his dedication to the party’s success. TellZimNews
