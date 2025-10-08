ANOTHER GENERAL DIES

Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa died yesterday at a Harare medical facility. He was 75.

“Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu regrets to announce the untimely death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye,” reads a statement from the ZNA. Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa is survived by his wife and four children.

Mourners are gathered at Number 189, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.