ANOTHER GENERAL DIES

Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa died yesterday at a Harare medical facility. He was 75.
“Commander
Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu regrets to announce
the untimely death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri, whose
Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye,” reads a statement from the ZNA. Brig-Gen
Mpandasekwa is survived by his wife and four children.
Mourners are
gathered at Number 189, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare.
Funeral
arrangements will be announced in due course. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment