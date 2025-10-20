I WAS DRUNK : I SLEPT WITH MY UNCLE

A 24-year-old woman from Victoria Ranch pleaded guilty in a Masvingo court to an incestuous relationship with her maternal uncle and said she was drunk when she committed the offense.

The accused (name supplied) appeared before Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura on October 14, 2025, where she admitted to the crime, which occurred in April this year.

“I plead guilty to the offence. I slept with him twice that day after he came to my bedroom,” she told the court.

However, in her defense she said she could not recall some details since she was drunk.

“I was very drunk as it was my first time drinking beer. I had drank Two Keys, which my uncle brought to me in a cup,” she pleaded.

The court heard that the incident came to light after the accused’s 11-year-old brother allegedly discovered a video of the sexual activity on her phone.

The accused’s mother reported the matter to the police on September 20

However, she denied knowledge of the video saying she had no phone during that time.

She pleaded for leniency, citing her poor health and said she was self-employed and mother to a five year old child who needed her care.The court is now awaiting assessment reports to determine the next course of action.

However, her co-accused uncle is still at large and is on the police wanted list.

Under Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Section 75(2) prohibits sexual intercourse between closely related individuals. Incest is widely regarded as a serious taboo in the country, though cases often go unreported due to family relations and fear of social stigma. TellZimNews