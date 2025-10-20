TWO S AFRICANS SMUGGLE R7M HEROINE THROUGH ZIM

Two South Africans have been fined R450 000 for conspiring to smuggle heroin worth R7 million into South Africa via the Beitbridge Border Post after using Zimbabwe as a transit route.
They will serve
six-year jail terms if they cannot raise the fines.
The heroin was
concealed in a false compartment of a commercial truck. Johannes James Harry
(56) and Sobhuza Aubrey Lingwati (70), appeared in the Protea Magistrates
Court, where they were convicted and sentenced for unlawful possession of
drugs, manufacturing of drugs and corruption.
South Africa’s
specialised police unit, the Hawks, spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya
Mmuroa confirmed the latest development on Saturday.
He said Harry
was fined R300 000 or six years imprisonment, for corruption and manufacturing
of drugs, while Lingwati was sentenced to a R150 000 fine or six years
imprisonment for manufacturing of drugs.
In addition, he
said, the accused persons were declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of
the Firearm Control Act.
The truck and
trailer were forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.
“In 2008,
police at Beitbridge Port of Entry stopped a truck that was coming from
Zimbabwe to South Africa. During the inspection, police discovered a false
compartment on a trailer,” he said.
“Police used a
grinder to open the compartment, and they found heroin valued at over R7
million. The driver (Lingwati) was immediately put under arrest.
“After the
arrest, the second accused, Harry, approached the police and promised them
gratification for them not to effect an arrest. He was also arrested for
corruption”.
Warrant Officer
Mmuroa said during interrogations, the police established that the drugs were
destined for Gauteng Province.
He said the
team then followed the lead and proceeded to Zuurbekom plot in Gauteng
Province, where they found drug manufacturing equipment.
They opened
another case docket that was registered at Westonaria.
“The
Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation was entrusted with
the investigations of both cases,” he said.
“The accused
were charged and taken to court, where they were released on bail.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment