TWO S AFRICANS SMUGGLE R7M HEROINE THROUGH ZIM

Two South Africans have been fined R450 000 for conspiring to smuggle heroin worth R7 million into South Africa via the Beitbridge Border Post after using Zimbabwe as a transit route.

They will serve six-year jail terms if they cannot raise the fines.

The heroin was concealed in a false compartment of a commercial truck. Johannes James Harry (56) and Sobhuza Aubrey Lingwati (70), appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court, where they were convicted and sentenced for unlawful possession of drugs, manufacturing of drugs and corruption.

South Africa’s specialised police unit, the Hawks, spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa confirmed the latest development on Saturday.

He said Harry was fined R300 000 or six years imprisonment, for corruption and manufacturing of drugs, while Lingwati was sentenced to a R150 000 fine or six years imprisonment for manufacturing of drugs.

In addition, he said, the accused persons were declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act.

The truck and trailer were forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.

“In 2008, police at Beitbridge Port of Entry stopped a truck that was coming from Zimbabwe to South Africa. During the inspection, police discovered a false compartment on a trailer,” he said.

“Police used a grinder to open the compartment, and they found heroin valued at over R7 million. The driver (Lingwati) was immediately put under arrest.

“After the arrest, the second accused, Harry, approached the police and promised them gratification for them not to effect an arrest. He was also arrested for corruption”.

Warrant Officer Mmuroa said during interrogations, the police established that the drugs were destined for Gauteng Province.

He said the team then followed the lead and proceeded to Zuurbekom plot in Gauteng Province, where they found drug manufacturing equipment.

They opened another case docket that was registered at Westonaria.

“The Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation was entrusted with the investigations of both cases,” he said.

“The accused were charged and taken to court, where they were released on bail.” Herald