FIRST BRAIN SURGERY AT CHITUNGWIZA HOSP

A team of local neurosurgeons at the Chitungwiza Central Hospital has successfully removed a brain tumour from an 11-year-old girl, marking the first time such a complex procedure has been carried out at the institution and signalling a major step forward for Zimbabwe’s public health sector.

The breakthrough surgery was performed by consultant neurosurgeon Dr Brighton Valentine Nyamapfene, who described the operation as a “historic milestone” for the hospital’s neurosurgery department, which was only established two years ago.

“This was the first-ever resection of a brain tumour at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, and it was done on an 11-year-old child, who is also an athlete,” Dr Nyamapfene said.

“She had seizures and weakness on her left side, and a CT (computed tomography) scan revealed a glioma (type of tumor that starts in the cells of the brain and spinal cord). With the help of my colleagues — anaesthetist Dr Tafara Zhou, assistant neurosurgeon Dr Panashe Mangozhe and sister Milliet Wagoneka who led the nursing staff — we successfully removed the tumour after a four- to six-hour operation.”

Until recently, highly specialised neurosurgical operations such as brain tumour removals were almost exclusively performed at Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, or required patients to seek treatment outside the country, often in South Africa or India, at significant financial costs.

The success at the Chitungwiza Central Hospital demonstrates the growing capacity of public institutions outside Harare’s main tertiary centre to provide advanced, life-saving procedures.

It also reduces dependency on foreign hospitals, opening access for more Zimbabweans to critical health services within the country.

Brain tumour surgery is among the most difficult operations in medicine. It requires removing abnormal tissue from one of the body’s most delicate organs without damaging vitals that control speech, movement, memory or vision. Operations can last many hours, with surgeons working under microscopes to navigate tiny margins of error.

Dr Nyamapfene said the successful extubation of the young patient immediately after surgery was itself “a big success”, underscoring how well the procedure went.

Extubation is the procedure of removing an endotracheal tube (placed in the airway) from a patient who has been on mechanical ventilation.

The tumour sample has been sent for laboratory tests to determine whether further treatment, such as radiotherapy, will be needed.

The Chitungwiza Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Raphael Makota, hailed the operation as a giant leap forward for local healthcare delivery.

“We are so glad and happy about this development,” he said.

“About a year ago, the team did its first craniotomy to remove a blood clot, and now they have managed to remove a brain tumour.

“This is testimony that our institution continues to expand its range of services.

“These are high-level operations that people often travel to countries like India for, but now they are being done safely here in Zimbabwe.

“It is a huge confidence booster not only for Chitungwiza but for the nation.”

Dr Makota urged Zimbabweans to have confidence in local health institutions.

“We want Zimbabweans to know that before looking outside, they should try local alternatives because we are performing many advanced procedures, in line with Vision 2030,” he added.

For the girl’s family, the surgery has brought relief and renewed hope.

Her mother, Mrs Sophia Marongepo, recounted how her daughter’s health had deteriorated in recent months.

“My daughter got ill three months ago and started losing strength in her left hand and leg. She also suffered from serious headaches, but we did not know what was wrong,” she said.

“Dr Nyamapfene did a scan and discovered the tumour. He and his team operated on her and it was successful. We are very grateful to the doctors and nursing staff for saving her life.”

The surgery adds to the Chitungwiza Central Hospital’s growing list of medical firsts, which already include complex orthopaedic replacements and advanced laparoscopic surgeries, cementing its role as one of Zimbabwe’s leading referral hospitals.

Public hospitals in Zimbabwe have increasingly been building capacity to perform complex procedures that previously forced patients to seek costly treatment abroad.

At Parirenyatwa, for example, open-heart surgeries resumed in June last year after a five-year hiatus, with dozens of successful operations carried out since then.

Before the resumption, the last procedure had been conducted in 2018, but shortages of essential medical supplies stalled the programme, leaving patients with no choice but to travel to countries such as India. Sunday Mail