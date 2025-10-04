FIRST BRAIN SURGERY AT CHITUNGWIZA HOSP

A team of local neurosurgeons at the Chitungwiza Central Hospital has successfully removed a brain tumour from an 11-year-old girl, marking the first time such a complex procedure has been carried out at the institution and signalling a major step forward for Zimbabwe’s public health sector.
The
breakthrough surgery was performed by consultant neurosurgeon Dr Brighton
Valentine Nyamapfene, who described the operation as a “historic milestone” for
the hospital’s neurosurgery department, which was only established two years
ago.
“This was the
first-ever resection of a brain tumour at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, and it
was done on an 11-year-old child, who is also an athlete,” Dr Nyamapfene said.
“She had
seizures and weakness on her left side, and a CT (computed tomography) scan
revealed a glioma (type of tumor that starts in the cells of the brain and
spinal cord). With the help of my colleagues — anaesthetist Dr Tafara Zhou,
assistant neurosurgeon Dr Panashe Mangozhe and sister Milliet Wagoneka who led
the nursing staff — we successfully removed the tumour after a four- to
six-hour operation.”
Until recently,
highly specialised neurosurgical operations such as brain tumour removals were
almost exclusively performed at Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospital,
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, or required patients to seek treatment outside
the country, often in South Africa or India, at significant financial costs.
The success at
the Chitungwiza Central Hospital demonstrates the growing capacity of public
institutions outside Harare’s main tertiary centre to provide advanced,
life-saving procedures.
It also reduces
dependency on foreign hospitals, opening access for more Zimbabweans to
critical health services within the country.
Brain tumour
surgery is among the most difficult operations in medicine. It requires
removing abnormal tissue from one of the body’s most delicate organs without
damaging vitals that control speech, movement, memory or vision. Operations can
last many hours, with surgeons working under microscopes to navigate tiny
margins of error.
Dr Nyamapfene
said the successful extubation of the young patient immediately after surgery
was itself “a big success”, underscoring how well the procedure went.
Extubation is
the procedure of removing an endotracheal tube (placed in the airway) from a
patient who has been on mechanical ventilation.
The tumour
sample has been sent for laboratory tests to determine whether further
treatment, such as radiotherapy, will be needed.
The Chitungwiza
Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Raphael Makota, hailed the
operation as a giant leap forward for local healthcare delivery.
“We are so glad
and happy about this development,” he said.
“About a year
ago, the team did its first craniotomy to remove a blood clot, and now they
have managed to remove a brain tumour.
“This is
testimony that our institution continues to expand its range of services.
“These are
high-level operations that people often travel to countries like India for, but
now they are being done safely here in Zimbabwe.
“It is a huge
confidence booster not only for Chitungwiza but for the nation.”
Dr Makota urged
Zimbabweans to have confidence in local health institutions.
“We want
Zimbabweans to know that before looking outside, they should try local
alternatives because we are performing many advanced procedures, in line with
Vision 2030,” he added.
For the girl’s
family, the surgery has brought relief and renewed hope.
Her mother, Mrs
Sophia Marongepo, recounted how her daughter’s health had deteriorated in
recent months.
“My daughter
got ill three months ago and started losing strength in her left hand and leg.
She also suffered from serious headaches, but we did not know what was wrong,”
she said.
“Dr Nyamapfene
did a scan and discovered the tumour. He and his team operated on her and it
was successful. We are very grateful to the doctors and nursing staff for
saving her life.”
The surgery
adds to the Chitungwiza Central Hospital’s growing list of medical firsts,
which already include complex orthopaedic replacements and advanced
laparoscopic surgeries, cementing its role as one of Zimbabwe’s leading
referral hospitals.
Public
hospitals in Zimbabwe have increasingly been building capacity to perform
complex procedures that previously forced patients to seek costly treatment
abroad.
At
Parirenyatwa, for example, open-heart surgeries resumed in June last year after
a five-year hiatus, with dozens of successful operations carried out since
then.
Before the
resumption, the last procedure had been conducted in 2018, but shortages of
essential medical supplies stalled the programme, leaving patients with no
choice but to travel to countries such as India. Sunday Mail
