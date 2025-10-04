MUTANGADURA SUSPECTED KILLER ARRESTED, DRAGGED TO COURT

One of the people accused of robbing and killing businessman Joseph Mutangadura at his farm in August appeared in court yesterday facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

Phillip Mutasa (38) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu, who advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

He was not asked to plead.

According to the State, the incident occurred on August 17, 2025, around 11.15pm, at Mutangadura Hideout Farm.

A security guard on duty heard dogs barking and went to investigate, only to encounter two men crawling towards the gardener’s cottage.

As he approached them, he was allegedly grabbed from behind and threatened with a pistol.

The assailants tied the guard’s hands with shoelaces taken from his own shoes and demanded to know the entrance to Mutangadura’s house.

When the guard explained that it was his first day at work and he did not know, the gang force-marched him around the house before breaking down the north-facing main door.

The court heard that the attackers, who were all wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols, hammers and crowbars, were seven.

They searched the guard and stole his cellphone before forcing him into the dining room, where he was made to lie face down.

A short while later, Mutangadura’s son, Ryan, was also brought into the dining room.

Meanwhile, other gang members had already entered the businessman’s bedroom, where his wife, Patience, was heard crying.

The court was told that Mutasa, who was guarding the hostages, later ordered Ryan into the bedroom.

There, Ryan allegedly saw his mother cradling his father, who lay in a pool of blood, while four masked men ransacked the room.

The gang fled soon after.

The security guard was untied by Patience and together they rushed Joseph to Eden Clinic in Ruwa, where he was pronounced dead.

Mutangadura, popularly known as “Mutangaz”, was a well-known businessman in Ruwa, owning several businesses including Mutangaz Hideout, Mutangaz Panyama and Lisheen Estate. Sunday Mail