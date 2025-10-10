DEATH CAR HAUNTS FAMILY

The family that lost two minor children in Kuwadzana Extension is now seeking alternative accommodation to escape the haunting memories associated with the incident.

The bodies of the kids, who went missing last week on Wednesday, were found in the boot of a car two days later. Anymore Muzanago, the father of the late Anopaishe and Anenyasha, told H Metro they are struggling with seeing the car that is still parked near their lodging.

“We are still grappling with the reality of our children’s deaths and seeing the vehicle involved and also just passing through the site of the tragedy is too painful.

“The owner of the vehicle is yet to remove it, making it impossible for us to heal.”

They have since decided to look for alternative accommodation. He added that they are yet to receive funeral contributions collected last week.

“No cash has been handed to us. In our shock and mourning, we weren’t able to keep track of the donations that made headlines.” He added that they are unaware of any funds collected on their behalf. “We haven’t received any money that was supposedly donated to us. If anyone has given money to our relatives or friends, we are still waiting to see that support.”

Despite these difficulties, Muzanago expressed gratitude for the groceries provided by individuals and organizations, including the Nyaradzo Funeral Group. Philanthropist Betty Kaseke says she has raised funds for the bereaving families and plans to hand them over once the Muzanago family returns from their village where they went for burial.

“I am waiting for them to come back to their home in Kuwadzana Extension,” she said.

Meanwhile, a pathologist is expected to investigate further as inquiries into the tragic deaths of the three children continue. Preliminary findings suggest no foul play, and the bodies showed no signs of missing parts, contrary to various social media claims. H Metro