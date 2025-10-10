DEATH CAR HAUNTS FAMILY

The family that lost two minor children in Kuwadzana Extension is now seeking alternative accommodation to escape the haunting memories associated with the incident.
The bodies of
the kids, who went missing last week on Wednesday, were found in the boot of a
car two days later. Anymore Muzanago, the father of the late Anopaishe and
Anenyasha, told H Metro they are struggling with seeing the car that is still
parked near their lodging.
“We are still
grappling with the reality of our children’s deaths and seeing the vehicle
involved and also just passing through the site of the tragedy is too painful.
“The owner of
the vehicle is yet to remove it, making it impossible for us to heal.”
They have since
decided to look for alternative accommodation. He added that they are yet to
receive funeral contributions collected last week.
“No cash has
been handed to us. In our shock and mourning, we weren’t able to keep track of
the donations that made headlines.” He
added that they are unaware of any funds collected on their behalf. “We haven’t
received any money that was supposedly donated to us. If anyone has given money
to our relatives or friends, we are still waiting to see that support.”
Despite these
difficulties, Muzanago expressed gratitude for the groceries provided by
individuals and organizations, including the Nyaradzo Funeral Group.
Philanthropist Betty Kaseke says she has raised funds for the bereaving
families and plans to hand them over once the Muzanago family returns from
their village where they went for burial.
“I am waiting
for them to come back to their home in Kuwadzana Extension,” she said.
Meanwhile, a
pathologist is expected to investigate further as inquiries into the tragic
deaths of the three children continue. Preliminary findings suggest no foul
play, and the bodies showed no signs of missing parts, contrary to various
social media claims. H Metro
