MADZIBABA WESHANDUKO APPLICATION DISMISSED

Opposition activist Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba WeShanduko, will remain in custody after Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai threw out his application challenging placement on remand.

Karembera faces a charge of incitement to participate in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence, linked to a planned anti-government demonstration called the One Million Men March.

The march was organised by outspoken war veteran, Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza, who accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of betrayal, corruption and looting.

Prosecutors allege that on October 16, 2025, Karembera and his accomplices still at large conspired to incite the public to participate in the protest, scheduled for the following day at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in Harare.

The court heard that Karembera and his associates printed and distributed fliers in the suburbs of Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro.

The fliers bore messages such as STOP THE LOOTING, ZIMBABWE IS NOT FOR SALE and ONE MILLION MAN MARCH.

The State further alleged that on the day the protest was to take place, Karembera recorded a video inciting the public to gather at Africa Unity Square and posted it on several WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.

In court, Karembera’s lawyer, Paida Saurombe, challenged his client's placement on remand, arguing that his arrest was unlawful.

Kuhudzai dismissed the application and Karembera was remanded in custody until October 28 for bail application.

The fliers were submitted in court as exhibits. Newsday