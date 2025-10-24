MADZIBABA WESHANDUKO APPLICATION DISMISSED

Opposition activist Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba WeShanduko, will remain in custody after Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai threw out his application challenging placement on remand.
Karembera faces
a charge of incitement to participate in a public gathering with intent to
cause public violence, linked to a planned anti-government demonstration called
the One Million Men March.
The march was
organised by outspoken war veteran, Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza, who
accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of betrayal, corruption and looting.
Prosecutors
allege that on October 16, 2025, Karembera and his accomplices still at large
conspired to incite the public to participate in the protest, scheduled for the
following day at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in
Harare.
The court heard
that Karembera and his associates printed and distributed fliers in the suburbs
of Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro.
The fliers bore
messages such as STOP THE LOOTING, ZIMBABWE IS NOT FOR SALE and ONE MILLION MAN
MARCH.
The State
further alleged that on the day the protest was to take place, Karembera
recorded a video inciting the public to gather at Africa Unity Square and
posted it on several WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.
In court,
Karembera’s lawyer, Paida Saurombe, challenged his client's placement on
remand, arguing that his arrest was unlawful.
Kuhudzai
dismissed the application and Karembera was remanded in custody until October
28 for bail application.
The fliers were
submitted in court as exhibits. Newsday
