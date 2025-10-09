COP KIDNAPPED BY KOMBI DRIVER, CONDUCTOR

A Kombi driver and his conductor were on Tuesday arrested for kidnapping a police officer while evading arrest in the Harare CBD.

George Mfuka, 24, and his conductor Sonchess Tafadzwa Soche, 32, were reported to have kidnapped Assistant Inspector Tashinga Mashiri along Julius Nyerere Way and drove him to Eastlea with passengers on board at around 8pm.

George was caught dropping passengers at an undesignated point along Julius Nyerere.

Assistant Inspector Mashiri was in the company of Constable Leeyer Mumba doing Provincial Reaction Group duties when they came across George driving a commuter omnibus registration (AGP 8458).

Ass-Insp Mashiri was reported to have instructed George to drop off all the passengers who were in the vehicle, but he refused.

He entered into the motor vehicle and Tafadzwa influenced George to lock the doors and drove away with the police officer along Robert Mugabe Road proceeding to Simon Muzenda Street.

Cst Mumba and other team details mobilized and followed behind in a police vehicle.

At around 8.30pm, George stopped to drop off passengers along Chiremba Road since the passengers were complaining.

Police officers subsequently arrested George and Tafadzwa.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Nyathi could not be reached for comment, however, Zimpapers is reliably informed that George and Tafadzwa were detained at Harare Central Police Station under IR 100905. H Metro