COP KIDNAPPED BY KOMBI DRIVER, CONDUCTOR

A Kombi driver and his conductor were on Tuesday arrested for kidnapping a police officer while evading arrest in the Harare CBD.
George Mfuka,
24, and his conductor Sonchess Tafadzwa Soche, 32, were reported to have
kidnapped Assistant Inspector Tashinga Mashiri along Julius Nyerere Way and
drove him to Eastlea with passengers on board at around 8pm.
George was
caught dropping passengers at an undesignated point along Julius Nyerere.
Assistant
Inspector Mashiri was in the company of Constable Leeyer Mumba doing Provincial
Reaction Group duties when they came across George driving a commuter omnibus
registration (AGP 8458).
Ass-Insp
Mashiri was reported to have instructed George to drop off all the passengers
who were in the vehicle, but he refused.
He entered into
the motor vehicle and Tafadzwa influenced George to lock the doors and drove
away with the police officer along Robert Mugabe Road proceeding to Simon
Muzenda Street.
Cst Mumba and
other team details mobilized and followed behind in a police vehicle.
At around
8.30pm, George stopped to drop off passengers along Chiremba Road since the
passengers were complaining.
Police officers
subsequently arrested George and Tafadzwa.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Nyathi could not be reached for comment, however,
Zimpapers is reliably informed that George and Tafadzwa were detained at Harare
Central Police Station under IR 100905. H Metro
