PANIC AHEAD OF ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Zanu PF women’s league leader Mabel Chinomona has exposed panic in the ruling party ahead of its annual conference and warned “spoilers” against disrupting the event.
Chinomona, a
politburo member, made the remarks during a Zanu PF Manicaland province women’s
league empowerment programme at Chiwetu Training Centre in Makoni West
Constituency.
The event
attracted hundreds of party supporters, including Information minister Jenfan
Muswere and his ICT counterpart Tatenda Mavetera, Zanu PF Manicaland province
chairperson Tawanda Mukodza and Provincial Affairs minister Misheck Mugadza.
Addressing the
gathering, Chinomona read the riot act as the party prepares for its annual
conference to held in Mutare next week.
“We have the
conference which is coming up in Mutare in Manicaland province next week.
“We don’t want
things which are not good; please we don’t want people who are destroying our
party. Don’t destroy your own party,” she said.
“I am the
leader of the women’s league and I am ready to suspend people who are spreading
falsehoods ahead of the conference. We don’t want that, please.”
The ruling
party is set to hold its 22nd annual national people’s conference at the Mutare
Polytechnic Pavilion Grounds from October 13 to 18.
Chinomona’s
remarks came amid reported tensions within the party over a controversial push
to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutional
two-term limit.
Mnangagwa’s
term of office expires in 2028, but his loyalists want him to continue until
2030.
Chinomona was
party to the 2004 infamous Tsholotsho Declaration which was suspended by the
late former President Robert Mugabe for clandestinely pushing an agenda to
elevate Mnangagwa, then Defence minister, to Vice-President ahead of Joyce
Mujuru. She was later suspended alongside a number of provincial chairpersons
at the time.
Among those
suspended were current Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda.
Mudenda now
holds the powerful post of party secretary-general.
Addressing the
same gathering yesterday, Muswere voiced his support for Mnangagwa.
“We have a
training centre here at Chiwetu; it’s going to train women, youths,” he said.
Mavetera, who
leads the Young Women for ED group, applauded Mnangagwa for empowering women.
“We are also
saying that our President should rule until 2030,” Mavetera said.
Mugadza
encouraged women to participate in empowerment projects in the province, such
as irrigation schemes, poultry and sewing.
He also
announced that a substantial amount had been raised to build a rehabilitation
centre in Manicaland. Newsday
