PANIC AHEAD OF ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Zanu PF women’s league leader Mabel Chinomona has exposed panic in the ruling party ahead of its annual conference and warned “spoilers” against disrupting the event.

Chinomona, a politburo member, made the remarks during a Zanu PF Manicaland province women’s league empowerment programme at Chiwetu Training Centre in Makoni West Constituency.

The event attracted hundreds of party supporters, including Information minister Jenfan Muswere and his ICT counterpart Tatenda Mavetera, Zanu PF Manicaland province chairperson Tawanda Mukodza and Provincial Affairs minister Misheck Mugadza.

Addressing the gathering, Chinomona read the riot act as the party prepares for its annual conference to held in Mutare next week.

“We have the conference which is coming up in Mutare in Manicaland province next week.

“We don’t want things which are not good; please we don’t want people who are destroying our party. Don’t destroy your own party,” she said.

“I am the leader of the women’s league and I am ready to suspend people who are spreading falsehoods ahead of the conference. We don’t want that, please.”

The ruling party is set to hold its 22nd annual national people’s conference at the Mutare Polytechnic Pavilion Grounds from October 13 to 18.

Chinomona’s remarks came amid reported tensions within the party over a controversial push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

Mnangagwa’s term of office expires in 2028, but his loyalists want him to continue until 2030.

Chinomona was party to the 2004 infamous Tsholotsho Declaration which was suspended by the late former President Robert Mugabe for clandestinely pushing an agenda to elevate Mnangagwa, then Defence minister, to Vice-President ahead of Joyce Mujuru. She was later suspended alongside a number of provincial chairpersons at the time.

Among those suspended were current Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda.

Mudenda now holds the powerful post of party secretary-general.

Addressing the same gathering yesterday, Muswere voiced his support for Mnangagwa.

“We have a training centre here at Chiwetu; it’s going to train women, youths,” he said.

Mavetera, who leads the Young Women for ED group, applauded Mnangagwa for empowering women.

“We are also saying that our President should rule until 2030,” Mavetera said.

Mugadza encouraged women to participate in empowerment projects in the province, such as irrigation schemes, poultry and sewing.

He also announced that a substantial amount had been raised to build a rehabilitation centre in Manicaland.