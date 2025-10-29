ALLAN WILSON HEAD : I'M NOT GAY

Allan Wilson High School headmaster, Tafara Zhou, has accused his former deputy head of leading a cabal which is crafting allegations that he had a gay relationship with one of his students.

Zhou is being accused of indecently assaulting the student on a number of occasions.

He says the allegations, and the court case, are just meant to tarnish his image.

Zhou says he was also threatened with witchcraft before the so-called cabal reported him to the police.

Zhou pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Fadzai Mthombeni, where he is facing allegations of aggravated indecent assault.

He told the court that he never abused the complainant, who is a former student at the school.

Zhou is also accusing his former student of allegedly extorting US$15,000 from him to facilitate the withdrawal of his aggravated indecent assault case.

The former student, who is now 19, and his accomplice Charles Masiyandaita, have already appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday, facing extortion charges.

Masiyandaita is a former teacher at Allan Wilson High School.

The State is claiming that Emmanuel Venge, the Allan Wilson SDC vice-chairperson, was requested by Masiyandaita to engage Zhou and demand US$15,000 to facilitate the withdrawal of the aggravated indecent assault case.

Masiyandaita would constantly check with Venge telling him that if Zhou didn’t pay the money, he would ensure that the matter goes to trial and he would be jailed.

Venge informed Zhou who said he didn’t have money and wasn’t interested in participating in any illegal activity.

The matter was immediately reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

A team from ZACC requested Venge to call Masiyandita to confirm that, indeed, he was the one orchestrating the extortion bid.

He allegedly confirmed that he needed US$15,000 to ensure the withdrawal of the matter.

They arranged to meet at Montague Shopping Centre where Masiyandaita and the student, who is accusing Zhou of indecent assault, were arrested after receiving US$200.

Yesterday, Zhou appeared in court and dismissed the allegations against him.

“These are malicious allegations designed to tarnish the accused’s reputation.

“These are framed charges emanating from a toxic bad blood between Zhou and his deputy headmaster and his cabal.

“Zhou will further state that bad blood started when he took over headship from the deputy headmaster.

“The bad blood escalated when Masiyandaita, one of the deputy head’s cabal, was dismissed for theft and the dismissal of the complainant from being a boarder, after having been illegally admitted as a boarder by the cabal,” reads his defence outline.

He said the allegations against him were false and there were witchcraft threats as well as threatening messages from the cabal before the complainant made the report of the false allegations.

He told the court that the allegations were meant to embarrass him and his family.

The trial resumes on November 6.

Allegations are that in 2022, the complainant, who is now 19 years old, heard from his neighbours in Seke that certain schools in Harare were offering scholarships to underprivileged children.

He went to Prince Edward, Cranborne Boys High School and Churchill but could not get a scholarship.

He then went to Allan Wilson Boys High where he met Zhou.

He told him that he was looking for a Form 3 boarding place.

He allegedly told Zhou that he was a traditional healer and Zhou offered to cater for all his needs in exchange for spiritual help.

The court heard that in June 2022, Zhou allegedly called the complainant to his car and told him that he wanted to have gay relationship with him since he was catering for all his expenses.

Zhou allegedly threatened to expel the student from school in the event he turned down his advances.

The State claims that due to his desperate situation the student agreed to the request and Zhou indecently abused him.

The student returned to the hostel but never told anyone about the incident.

In January 2023, Zhou allegedly took the student from the hostel to the laundry room and indecently abused him for the second time.

In February 2023, the school organised a trip and Zhou insisted that the student should go with him.

The State claims he then took the student to his house and abused him for the third time.

The following morning, all Form One students boarded the bus and went to Victoria Falls.

Zhou took the student into his car and drove to Victoria Falls where he booked a room for him and abused him for three days. He allegedly abused him again on the way back.

Zhou allegedly also abused the student on numerous occasions, according to the State.

In June last year, the complainant went to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Offices where he told his story to one of the officers.

However, according to the State, the officer advised him not to report his story since Zhou was the one who was paying his school fees.

Zhou then allegedly took the student’s phone and deleted all his messages and pictures and told him that he had powerful connections and no one was going to believe his story.

When the complainant wanted to register for his exams, he asked Zhou to help him with some money but he refused, according to the State,

The student was then helped to register for his exams by some of the teachers at Allan Wilson Boys High School and this did not go down well with Zhou.

He expelled him from the school.

After receiving his results this year, the student filed a police report with the assistance of his teacher. H Metro