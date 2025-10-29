HEADMISTRESS ACCUSED OF STEALING US$84K

Greystone Nursery School director and headmistress Candice Cherry Prinsloo, 52, is being accused of stealing US$84,000 from the school.

Prinsloo was not asked to plead when she appeared in court and was remanded out of custody to November 25 pending finalisation of investigations.

Prinsloo is the director responsible for operations and is a minority shareholder with 49 percent.

She was given the responsibility of receiving cash payments for school fees at the school and was supposed to deposit the cash into the school’s CABS Bank Corporate Nostro account.

The school is being represented in court by David Joseph Tigere, the director responsible for finance.

He is also the major shareholder of the company with 51 percent shareholding. The court heard that between January and October this year, Prinsloo received cash payments from various parents for school fees and new registration fees.

She issued relevant receipts accordingly. Some parents made their payments through the school’s bank account as indicated in the bank statement. She allegedly used part of the school funds for her own use without the knowledge of the major shareholder.

This was also in breach of the terms and conditions in which the funds were supposed to be handled.

At the beginning of the month, Tigere approached Prinsloo to account for all the funds she had received but she did not cooperate.

Tigere was denied access to all financial records. A police report was made and investigations revealed that Prinsloo received a total of US$252, 589.27 as cash payments and her expenditure amounted to US$142,258.37.

The accused was supposed to have US$110,330 in cash but had only US$26,316 which she kept in trust on behalf of the school at Titan Law and against the terms and conditions the funds should be handled.

She failed to account for US$84,014 cash which she received. H Metro