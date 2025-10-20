61 PUPILS STRANDED AFTER DORMS GO UP IN SMOKE



At least 61 pupils at Rusunungoko High School in Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East, lost all their belongings after a fire destroyed their dormitories on Friday night.

The blaze destroyed two dormitories and the students were only left with the uniforms they were wearing while essential items,including extra school uniforms, food, stationery, bedding, and other valuables were destroyed.

The fire damaged dormitories 19 and 20, displacing Form Two and Form Three pupils, who are now temporarily housed in the school clinic and common rooms.

The fire broke out when the learners were attending an evening study session in their classes.

As of yesterday, the cause of the fire was still unknown, and the school was appealing for assistance with both short-term needs and the rebuilding of the dormitories.

School authorities communicated the crisis to parents and guardians via a late-night WhatsApp notice.

“Good evening, parents. On a very sad note, Dormitories 19 & 20 at the boys’ section caught fire this evening . . . The learners were having a study this evening,” read statement from the school administration.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be known at this stage. Dorms 19 & 20 house part of forms 2 and 3 .Will issue a full comprehensive report in due course.”

The following morning, SDC chair, Mr Kington Mudondo, sent a WhatsApp notice granting permission to parents to temporarily take their children home.

“Parents of affected children are welcome to withdraw their children starting today (Saturday), and we request that you return them at your earliest convenience to allow their learning programme to continue.

“Subject to directorate approval and budgetary consideration, RA is working on a modality to assist affected learners with items like uniforms, shoes, stationery, books, blankets, sheets and toiletries. I will give feedback by Monday evening latest on what sort of assistance they will provide,” reads the notice seen by this publication.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Mr Mudondo confirmed the incident and said: “It is a difficult time for us, and it continues to be, considering the two hostels housed a total of 61 learners, comprising both Form 2 and Form 3 students.”

Mr Mudondo revealed that the school was able to provide alternative accommodation for all the affected students.

“We accommodated about half of them in the school clinic, and another group was housed in a room we had previously reserved for student accommodation,” he said.

“We also used the common room of the Upper Six dormitories. We managed to supply mattresses for all the affected students.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though the school suspects an electrical fault.

Mr Mudondo said a team from Zesa had inspected the premises.

“We had a team from Zesa on Saturday, but they could not directly point to an electrical fault.”

He further expressed concern regarding the possible cause, noting the school’s previous precautions.

“As a school, we had directed that all electric sockets be disconnected in dormitories after we realised some students were boiling water using electric irons and elements,” he said.

“That is when we disconnected the electricity, so we are really worried as to how the fire started.”

Some of the parents and guardians collected their children from the school to buy new uniforms and stationery following the incident.

Among them was Ms Ruvimbo Gwekwe from Highfield, who described the situation as a major setback.

“I had to go and take my son on Saturday because all he was left with were the clothes he was wearing,” she said.

“I’m pleased I’ve managed to buy him some school uniforms and food, so I’ll ensure he returns tomorrow (today).”

However, she lamented having to buy a full set of uniforms for the final month of the term, noting her son’s move to Form 3 would render them obsolete.

“My son needs at least three pairs of uniforms, but he will use them for one month only because they change uniforms when they move to Form 3. Sadly, some of the notes he left in the hostel were burnt, but there is nothing we can do.”

The school is a member of the Zimbabwe Education with Production (Zimfep) schools in Mashonaland East province.

Zimfep director Mr Gideon Chiukira expressed shock at the incident, stressing the need for urgent interventions.

“We are very sorry for what happened. There is an urgent need to mobilise resources so that we give shelter to the boys,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education were fruitless yesterday as the ministry’s spokesperson’s phone was unreachable.

This latest event takes place less than a month after a fire gutted the A Level boys’ hostel at Nyatsime College, and another in which two dormitories were destroyed by another fire at Churchill Boys High. Herald