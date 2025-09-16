ZIYAMBI BOOED IN CHINHOYI

Tensions flared at the Zanu PF provincial inter-district conference held at Chinhoyi University of Technology on Sunday as party youth members vocally expressed their frustrations, booing and heckling politburo member and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The outburst came as the youth demanded the fulfilment of promises made regarding land distribution and cattle under the Presidential Heifer Scheme.

Ziyambi faced a chorus of disapproval and being booed three times during his address.

The unrest prompted intervention from fellow politburo member and Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora, who stepped in to calm the agitated youths, but without success.

One unidentified youth expressed the collective sentiment.

“We are tired of promises without implementation,” he said. “Some of us were given offer letters for land that does not exist.”

Another youth from Hurungwe echoed the same frustrations.

“Give us land as promised,” he said. “You just want to use us. “Now you are talking about 2030 without honouring the 2028 promises.”

As the situation escalated, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka attempted to regain control, only to be met with shouts from the youth, who reiterated their demand for the land they were promised.

The chaos continued until Happison Muchechetere, chairperson of the Mashonaland West War Veterans League, addressed the youth, urging them to calm down.

Mliswa-Chikoka was not answering calls or responding to WhatsApp messages when contacted for comment.

Provincial secretary for information and vice-chairperson Misheck Nyarubero refused to comment on the “hot” issue involving national leadership.

Despite the disruption, the conference resumed, albeit with limited time to discuss resolutions.

The only resolution announced was a call for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030, a decision made at the Bulawayo conference last year.

“As Mashonaland West province has unanimously resolved, we call for the immediate implementation of our resolution to endorse and affirm His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa as the first secretary for Zanu PF and President of Zimbabwe to continue serving in both capacities until 2030,” the resolution read.

Other resolutions included the need for a framework to ensure party supremacy over government structures, aimed at guaranteeing that Zanu PF’s policies and decisions are effectively implemented. Newsday