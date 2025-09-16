ZIYAMBI BOOED IN CHINHOYI

Tensions flared at the Zanu PF provincial inter-district conference held at Chinhoyi University of Technology on Sunday as party youth members vocally expressed their frustrations, booing and heckling politburo member and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.
The outburst
came as the youth demanded the fulfilment of promises made regarding land
distribution and cattle under the Presidential Heifer Scheme.
Ziyambi faced a
chorus of disapproval and being booed three times during his address.
The unrest
prompted intervention from fellow politburo member and Health and Child Care
minister Douglas Mombeshora, who stepped in to calm the agitated youths, but
without success.
One
unidentified youth expressed the collective sentiment.
“We are tired
of promises without implementation,” he said. “Some of us were given offer
letters for land that does not exist.”
Another youth
from Hurungwe echoed the same frustrations.
“Give us land
as promised,” he said. “You just want to use us. “Now you are talking about
2030 without honouring the 2028 promises.”
As the
situation escalated, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka
attempted to regain control, only to be met with shouts from the youth, who
reiterated their demand for the land they were promised.
The chaos
continued until Happison Muchechetere, chairperson of the Mashonaland West War
Veterans League, addressed the youth, urging them to calm down.
Mliswa-Chikoka
was not answering calls or responding to WhatsApp messages when contacted for
comment.
Provincial
secretary for information and vice-chairperson Misheck Nyarubero refused to
comment on the “hot” issue involving national leadership.
Despite the
disruption, the conference resumed, albeit with limited time to discuss
resolutions.
The only
resolution announced was a call for the extension of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030, a decision made at the Bulawayo conference
last year.
“As Mashonaland
West province has unanimously resolved, we call for the immediate
implementation of our resolution to endorse and affirm His Excellency Dr
Emmerson Mnangagwa as the first secretary for Zanu PF and President of Zimbabwe
to continue serving in both capacities until 2030,” the resolution read.
Other resolutions included the need for a framework to ensure party supremacy over government structures, aimed at guaranteeing that Zanu PF’s policies and decisions are effectively implemented. Newsday
