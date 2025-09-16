STUDENT SHOVED OUT OF MOVING CAR

A 22-year-old Mutare Teachers’ College student narrowly escaped death last week after she was robbed of her cellphone and was then violently shoved out of a moving vehicle by three men.
Manicaland
police spokesperson, Ass Insp Wiseman Chinyoka, said the incident occurred
along the road to Golden Peacock Hotel around midday.
Alice Muyambo,
of Nyabhara Compound in Penhalonga, boarded a white Nissan Tiida from the
Mutare Central Business District en-route to her college.
“The vehicle
was being driven by 23-year-old Leslie Munyau of Hobhouse 3, who has since been
arrested, while two of his accomplices, identified only as Kudakwashe Muneri
and one known as Denzy, are still on the run,” he said.
Ass Insp
Chinyoka said the ordeal began when Muyambo realised her Samsung A02S cellphone
had been taken and hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle.
“She took out
her other phone and called the stolen phone and it rang from the dashboard.
“She then
confronted the driver and demanded her phone back. However, instead of
stopping, Munyau allegedly accelerated the vehicle.
“Muneri and
Denzy pushed Muyambo from the back seat into the front passenger seat, before
the passenger door was flung open by one of the two men.
“Munyau was
then allegedly shoved her out of the speeding vehicle, with her left leg
briefly trapped under the car.”
Two police
officers from ZRP Chikanga, who were passing by, witnessed the chaos and
swiftly intervened.
“The two
officers confronted the three men, who were still in their vehicle, prompting
Munyau to throw the stolen cellphone back at Muyambo.
“His two
accomplices bolted from the scene, while the officers managed to arrest Munyau and
escort him to ZRP Sakubva.
“Muyambo was
rushed to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.
“The stolen
cellphone, valued at US$75, was recovered,” he said.
Ass Insp
Chinyoka praised the alertness of the officers who arrested Munyau.
“This was a
callous act that could have easily cost the young woman her life. The bravery
of our officers who intervened prevented the situation from becoming worse,” he
said. H Metro
