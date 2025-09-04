ZIMBA ARRESTED AS LOVE TRIANLE TURNS DEADLY

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 51-year-old Zimbabwean man who had been on the run after a violent love triangle turned deadly at Wegdraai Village, Maleboho.

On Wednesday morning, IOL reported that the horrific incident occurred on Monday at around 11 pm.

The suspect, who is the elder brother of a 20-year-old man arrested earlier this week, was cornered in the Alldays policing area on Tuesday night while attempting to flee the country.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the arrest: "The suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested at about 9 pm after he was found hiding in a truck headed towards Zimbabwe. Upon arrival, he was found carrying a bag of clothes in an attempt to flee the country. Like his younger brother, he was also found to be in the country illegally."

The case stems from the violent confrontation late on Monday after the brothers allegedly received information that the 55-year-old victim was romantically involved with the elder brother’s girlfriend. They stormed into a homestead where the victim and a 38-year-old woman were present.

"On arrival, a confrontation ensued, during which the elder brother allegedly attacked the man with an axe and severely injured the woman," said Ledwaba.

Paramedics certified the 55-year-old man dead at the scene, while the injured woman was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

Police swiftly arrested the younger brother at his home, where they recovered the bloodied axe, which he had allegedly tried to wash in an effort to destroy evidence. He was also confirmed to be an undocumented foreign national.

Both suspects – aged 20 and 51 – face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and contravention of the Immigration Act. They are scheduled to appear before the Senwabarwa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. IOL