COUPLE MURDERS STEPMOTHER

Tsholotsho police have launched a manhunt for a woman and her boyfriend after they allegedly killed her stepmother and buried her in a shallow grave.
The shocking
incident happened in May this year at Magotsha Line, but the gruesome discovery
was only made on 2 September when police dug up the victim’s remains from the
backyard garden.
The suspects,
identified as Linnar Muzimela (34) and her boyfriend known only as Nkosi, are
accused of killing 58-year-old Jenifer Dube in cold blood before secretly
burying her body.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the chilling case and appealed
for help from the public.
“We are
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Linnar Muzimela and
her boyfriend Nkosi,” he said.
“They are
wanted in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, who was
Muzimela’s stepmother, was killed and buried in a shallow grave at Magotsha
Line.”
Sources close
to the investigation revealed that neighbours had grown suspicious after not
seeing Jenifer for several weeks. When police were tipped off, they conducted a
search and unearthed the shallow grave.
Police have
urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.
“Anyone who may
know the whereabouts of the suspects should report to the nearest police
station,” said Comm Nyathi.
The motive for
the killing remains under investigation as the hunt for the fugitive couple
intensifies. B Metro
