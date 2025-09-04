COUPLE MURDERS STEPMOTHER

Tsholotsho police have launched a manhunt for a woman and her boyfriend after they allegedly killed her stepmother and buried her in a shallow grave.

The shocking incident happened in May this year at Magotsha Line, but the gruesome discovery was only made on 2 September when police dug up the victim’s remains from the backyard garden.

The suspects, identified as Linnar Muzimela (34) and her boyfriend known only as Nkosi, are accused of killing 58-year-old Jenifer Dube in cold blood before secretly burying her body.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the chilling case and appealed for help from the public.

“We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Linnar Muzimela and her boyfriend Nkosi,” he said.

“They are wanted in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, who was Muzimela’s stepmother, was killed and buried in a shallow grave at Magotsha Line.”

Sources close to the investigation revealed that neighbours had grown suspicious after not seeing Jenifer for several weeks. When police were tipped off, they conducted a search and unearthed the shallow grave.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.

“Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspects should report to the nearest police station,” said Comm Nyathi.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation as the hunt for the fugitive couple intensifies. B Metro