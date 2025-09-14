WOMAN DOUSES MAID WITH BOILING WATER

A 38-year-old Bulawayo woman from Emganwini suburb has been hauled before the courts for allegedly dousing her maid with boiling water, leaving her badly burnt on the face and chest.

Privilledge Moyo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga facing physical abuse charges after the shocking incident. She was remanded in custody to 17 September pending a psychiatric evaluation by two doctors to determine her mental state.

Prosecutor Audrey Kufandikanwe told the court that on 28 August, Moyo — who is the sister of the complainant’s employer — suddenly grabbed a pot of boiling water from the kitchen and poured it on Bethia Moyo without provocation.

Bethia was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where she is admitted and receiving treatment.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Privilledge Moyo’s arrest. B Metro