skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 14 September 2025
OUTRAGE OVER CHINESE COCAINE SENTENCE
Sunday, September 14, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
PARKING FEES SLASHED
Parking fees, including clamping and towing penalty charges, have been slashed in half in all local authorities countrywide as part of the G...
CHIVAYO SPLASHES US$2M ON PROPHET ANGEL'S FAMILY
The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series’ romance with royalty started after it was given to King Charles III as a coronation gift by the King of Bah...
MAIDS STEAL US$50K FROM FORMER NSSA BOSS
Former NSSA general manager, Elizabeth Chitiga, lost US$50,000 to her maids who allegedly stole from her while she was hospitalised. The t...
HOLY TEN IN INSTAGRAM MELTDOWN
WATCH | Holy Ten: "Inini I can end the Zanu PF today." https://t.co/q7fXVYmPGO pic.twitter.com/V54Ozo5wEW — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭...
TWO CLUBBING YOUTHS KILLED IN CRASH
Two youths clubbing in town until early hours of the morning died in a road accident along Masvingo – Great Zimbabwe Road on Sunday morning....
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment