TYRANNY : LAWYER CHALLENGES ED'S POWERS

A Harare lawyer has petitioned the Attorney-General to re-look into constitutional provisions governing tribunals set up by the President to investigate judges saying they are tyrannical.
The lawyer
argued that the process is flawed because a judge facing removal is not granted
the right to appeal the tribunal’s decision.
According to
Chawaona Wildroad Kanoti, the lawyer, the entire tribunal process is a mere
formality to remove an accused judge, who has no legal recourse.
He described
process as undemocratic and tyrannical.
Kanoti noted
that judges appearing before such tribunals do so “like a lamb to the
slaughter”.
He pointed out
that history shows no judge has ever been exonerated by such inquiries.
The only
recourse for judges has been for them to resign whether they believe they are
guilty or innocent.
“This is
untenable,” Kanoti said.
“But it is
obviously occasioned by the fact that practice and the impugned provisions
indicate that the process of the inquiry is so constitutionally flawed as to be
nothing else, but a slaughter inquiry.”
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed judges following tribunal recommendations.
These include
Francis Bere, Benjamin Chikowero and Erica Ndewere.
Kanoti,
however, said section 187 of the Constitution provided for the “removal of
judges from office” based on the recommendation of an appointed tribunal,
without affording the affected judge the right to appeal or to seek a second
opinion.
“The President
just has to act as per the recommendation of the tribunal, period,” he
submitted.
“The victim
judge has no room for a second trial, a second opinion or has no room for any
form of review or appeal by anyone or to any other body or authority with
respect to the tribunal’s recommendation.
“This is
despite the fact that throughout the Constitution there is room for reviews and
appeals to any form of inquiry or trial.
“The reason is
commonsensical to err is human and naturally therefore in a democratic
jurisdiction such as ours room is provided for a second opinion, an appeal
and/or a review to any other form of inquiry.”
He argued that
subsection (8) of section 187 denies the President discretion to correct an
error made by the tribunal.
Kanoti noted
that powers granted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act should not include
recommendations that “unquestionably bind the President of the nation, leaving
him with no discretionary powers”.
“I, therefore,
humbly seek that the esteemed Parliament of Zimbabwe seriously considers
amending the offending subsections (7) and (8) to section 187,” Kanoti
submitted.
“This would
align the provisions with the Constitution’s spirit and ‘meet the just demands
and aspirations of our ever-developing society’.
“The wording or
caption of the S187 itself, ‘Removal of judges from office’ stands negative and
determinedly conclusive that a judge is about or ought to be removed as a
consequence of the inquiry into his/her complaint of conduct.”
He added: “The
President of Zimbabwe is the appointing authority for judges, therefore
removing discretionary dismissal powers from him as is done by s187(8) is an
unconstitutional limitation of his powers or worse still is interference with
the independence of his Executive powers as the head of State for the nation.
“The
appointment of a retired judge to a tribunal is not open and democratic and
does not give the expected deemed independence of mind and opinion to the
tribunal’s appointed retired judge as he/she is open to conducting him/herself
to only the interests, not of the inquiry, but of his/her appointing
authority.”
Kanoti proposed
that the Constitution should provide for an appeal process to a higher court,
such as the Supreme Court or a special sitting of the Constitutional Court.
He argued that
a tribunal, which holds a protocol status equivalent to the High Court, should
not be the final and mandatory authority on a judge’s removal.
The lawyer
copied the petition to the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister
and the Judicial Service Commission. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment