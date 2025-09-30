TWO ZANU PF LAND BARONS ARRESTED

Two prominent Zanu PF land barons, Godhati Dunira (57) and Ephraim Gwanongodza (59), the architects of Victoria Ranch, Masvingo’s biggest and newest suburb were arrested on Thursday on allegations of grabbing and parcelling out residential stands with an estimated value of US$1 million.

The two are charged with fraud for grabbing ShinePlus Holdings land. Shineplus is one of Zimbabwe’s largest holders of land in the country with properties all over the country.

Dunira and Gwanongodza have been in remand prison since Thursday.

Allegations are that Dunira and Gwanongodza who are shareholders in Rajavik Investments and in 2022 they hatched a plan to defraud desperate home seekers by selling 50 hectares allocated to Shine Plus by the Ministry of Local Government in 2019.

They prepared a layout plan for the Remainder of Victoria Ranch and started pegging residential and business stands and started receiving payments from clients of between US$2 000 and US$7 500.

The matter came to light in September 2025 and a report was made to Police leading to their arrest.

Police is refusing bail as investigations indicate that the land involved can be much more than that revealed now.

Both companies, Shine Plus and Ravajik appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the matter of sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2005 in 2018 which recommended that their activities be investigated. Except for one conviction in Gweru, President Mnangagwa had largely ignored the Justice Tendai Uchena Report. Masvingo Mirror