TWO ZANU PF LAND BARONS ARRESTED

Two prominent Zanu PF land barons, Godhati Dunira (57) and Ephraim Gwanongodza (59), the architects of Victoria Ranch, Masvingo’s biggest and newest suburb were arrested on Thursday on allegations of grabbing and parcelling out residential stands with an estimated value of US$1 million.
The two are
charged with fraud for grabbing ShinePlus Holdings land. Shineplus is one of
Zimbabwe’s largest holders of land in the country with properties all over the
country.
Dunira and
Gwanongodza have been in remand prison since Thursday.
Allegations are
that Dunira and Gwanongodza who are shareholders in Rajavik Investments and in
2022 they hatched a plan to defraud desperate home seekers by selling 50
hectares allocated to Shine Plus by the Ministry of Local Government in 2019.
They prepared a
layout plan for the Remainder of Victoria Ranch and started pegging residential
and business stands and started receiving payments from clients of between US$2
000 and US$7 500.
The matter came
to light in September 2025 and a report was made to Police leading to their
arrest.
Police is
refusing bail as investigations indicate that the land involved can be much
more than that revealed now.
Both companies,
Shine Plus and Ravajik appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the
matter of sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2005 in 2018 which
recommended that their activities be investigated. Except for one conviction in
Gweru, President Mnangagwa had largely ignored the Justice Tendai Uchena
Report. Masvingo Mirror
