FAKE CERTIFICATE : ANOTHER NURSE ARRESTED

Another student
nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly
using a fake academic certificate to secure a place at the nursing school.
Sandra
Thelma Gurupira
(23) from Mbare, Harare, is accused of tendering a fraudulent Zimbabwe
Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) certificate which falsely stated that she had
passed her exams.
She initially
appeared in court on Thursday facing fraud and forgery charges and was remanded
in custody to 29 September for a bail application.
On Monday, she
appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, represented by lawyer
Tanaka Muganyi of Tanaka Law Chambers, and was remanded out of custody on free
bail.
Prosecutor
Sibusisiwe Sithole told the court that Gurupira applied to Mpilo School of
Nursing in 2017, knowing she did not have the required number of passes.
“Sometime in
September 2017 Mpilo School of Nursing advertised an intake for student nurses
where the requirements included five ordinary level subjects passed with symbol
C or better,” Sithole said.
“Gurupira
applied well knowing that she did not have the required number of subjects. She
then tendered a forged ZIMSEC ordinary level certificate which indicated that
she had passed six subjects in the November 2017 examinations well knowing that
the document was fake.
“Mpilo School
of Nursing acted upon the tendered fake document and enrolled the accused
person as a student nurse where she trained from 12 September 2022 to 11
September 2025.”
The arrest
comes barely a week after another 25-year-old student nurse from Murehwa
appeared before the same court facing similar charges of using a fake
certificate to gain admission at the same institution.
Mpilo Central
Hospital has been hit by a series of fraud-related scandals this year. In June,
a 27-year-old man was jailed for seven years for masquerading as a qualified
medical doctor at the health institution. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment