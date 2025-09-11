TWO LAND BARONS CHARGED WITH US$419K FRAUD

Two suspected land barons, Lillian Chitanga and Spencer Maibeka, the directors of Brickstone Builders and Contractors (Pvt) Limited, appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of defrauding 16 land seekers out of US$419 500 in separate botched stand deals.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded them out of custody on US$400 bail to October 14 for routine remand.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi detailed the events leading to the charges, stating that in April 2022, Chitanga and Maibeka unlawfully trespassed onto Stand 19156 Salisbury Township Lands (Municipal Plot), which belongs to the City of Harare.

They subdivided the land into residential stands measuring between 1 000 and 4 000 square metres.

The accused entered into an agreement with a local development company to undertake road construction at the site and authorised them to sell the residential stands on behalf of Brickstone Builders and Contractors (Pvt) Limited.

From April 2022 to November 2022, the local development company sold four residential stands, handing over all proceeds to Chitanga, who drafted the agreements of sale. She signed on behalf of the seller, while the four signed as buyers.

During this same time, Chitanga personally sold 12 additional residential stands, again drafting agreements and signing on behalf of the seller.

The complainants, believing they had legally purchased the land, began constructing homes on their allocated stands.

However, in 2023, officials from the Harare City Council demolished the houses, asserting that the builders had illegally occupied council land. When the complainants sought clarification from Chitanga, she became evasive and failed to provide any meaningful assistance.

As a result of the actions of the two, the complainants suffered significant financial losses. The actual prejudice suffered by the complainants amounted to US$345 500, with no recoveries made.

In a separate but similar allegation, the two were accused of defrauding another group of 16 home seekers in Ridgeview, Belvedere, Harare, leading to additional losses of US$74 000.

Chonzi said Chitanga and Maibeka engaged in a pattern of fraudulent activity, unlawfully selling council land and misleading desperate buyers.

The systematic nature of their alleged crimes has raised concerns about the prevalence of land scams, particularly affecting vulnerable individuals seeking housing. Herald