TWO CLUBBING YOUTHS KILLED IN CRASH

Two youths clubbing in town until early hours of the morning died in a road accident along Masvingo – Great Zimbabwe Road on Sunday morning.
Sources told
Masvingo Mirror that the three were last seen at midnight at San Siro and they
were retrieved from the car wreckage around 4am in the morning. It is not clear
what time nightclubs close at but sources said it must be 11pm.
Their BMW was
reduced to a wreck.
Police
Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident to Masvingo Mirror and
identified the deceased as Karen Chapasika (21), a former student at Masvingo
Christian College and Joseph Chikwanda (29). Dhewa however, said the third
person is in critical condition in hospital and cannot be named because the
next of kin are yet to be identified.
Sources said
the deceased were boyfriend and girlfriend and the third was a stepsister to
Karen. It is not clear where the trio was travelling to as Karen was said to be
a resident of Sisk in Masvingo. Police reports however, indicate that both
Karen and her alleged boyfriend came from Village 27 Manyama and were probably
on their way to the village.
A source who
spoke to Masvingo Mirror on condition of anonymity said that she saw the
vehicle wreckage at around 2am in the morning and thought that the occupants
had been taken out. She was surprised when she passed through the same place at
4am to see the injured being taken out of the car.
“On 7 September
2025 around 0400 hrs, Joseph Chikwanda (29) was driving along Great Zimbabwe
road with 2 passengers in his car. When he was at the 6 km peg he lost control
of his vehicle which veered off the road to the right. The vehicle overturned
several times and landed on its roof,” said Dhewa. Masvingo Mirror
