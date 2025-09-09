TWO CLUBBING YOUTHS KILLED IN CRASH

Two youths clubbing in town until early hours of the morning died in a road accident along Masvingo – Great Zimbabwe Road on Sunday morning.

Sources told Masvingo Mirror that the three were last seen at midnight at San Siro and they were retrieved from the car wreckage around 4am in the morning. It is not clear what time nightclubs close at but sources said it must be 11pm.

Their BMW was reduced to a wreck.

Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident to Masvingo Mirror and identified the deceased as Karen Chapasika (21), a former student at Masvingo Christian College and Joseph Chikwanda (29). Dhewa however, said the third person is in critical condition in hospital and cannot be named because the next of kin are yet to be identified.

Sources said the deceased were boyfriend and girlfriend and the third was a stepsister to Karen. It is not clear where the trio was travelling to as Karen was said to be a resident of Sisk in Masvingo. Police reports however, indicate that both Karen and her alleged boyfriend came from Village 27 Manyama and were probably on their way to the village.

A source who spoke to Masvingo Mirror on condition of anonymity said that she saw the vehicle wreckage at around 2am in the morning and thought that the occupants had been taken out. She was surprised when she passed through the same place at 4am to see the injured being taken out of the car.

“On 7 September 2025 around 0400 hrs, Joseph Chikwanda (29) was driving along Great Zimbabwe road with 2 passengers in his car. When he was at the 6 km peg he lost control of his vehicle which veered off the road to the right. The vehicle overturned several times and landed on its roof,” said Dhewa. Masvingo Mirror