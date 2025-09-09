STRONG DEMAND FOR HRE-MUTARE FLIGHT



A surge in interest from various economic sectors, including tourism and agriculture, is expected to secure the sustainability of the Harare-Mutare airline facility, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi has said.

The Flight UM123 from Harare landed at Mutare Aerodrome today, carrying 22 passengers, including Minister Rwodzi, and returned to Harare as flight UM152.

Speaking to reporters after arrival, Minister Rwodzi said:

“It is exciting times for Zimbabwe’s airline industry, particularly for Mutare.

We are witnessing growing interest from various sectors, including tourism and agriculture. For Manicaland business, this is a promising initiative that should have a positive impact on different sectors of the economy. It will certainly boost the air connectivity of Mutare and the Eastern Highlands to the rest of the world.”

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, who also arrived in Mutare aboard the same plane, said: “This is certainly a positive development that will have a huge impact on the tourism industry as well as other forms of business in the province. It is a step in the right direction for the country. Imagine in 30 minutes you have moved from Harare to Mutare, it gives convenience needed for easy-of-doing business and convenience in general.”

Grand Reef Airport has been receiving planes from the capital twice a day since the first flight on Saturday. Herald