TUNGWARARA ; WE WILL DEFEND OUR PRESIDENT

A total of eight Zanu PF affiliates in Mashonaland West have received more than US$200 000 from the Presidential Empowerment Fund meant for various empowerment and life-changing projects.

Two affiliates, VaPostori for ED and Children of War Veterans each received US$50 000, while the remaining six affiliates, walked away with US$20 000 each.

The fund, structured as a revolving facility, is meant to bankroll empowerment projects across communities.

“This support empowers a community that was once marginalised. As VaPostori, we are already engaged in self-empowerment initiatives, and this fund will strengthen our efforts to contribute meaningfully to national development,” Vapostori for ED, National Chairperson, Madzibaba Moses said.

“This is the emancipation of our sector, giving us the tools and confidence to participate fully in the national economy and in the Vision 2030 agenda,” Pastors for ED, National Chairperson, Prophetess Idirashe Dongo noted.

“We already have projects on the ground that require funding, and with this empowerment facility, we are now able to expand them with the view of creating more opportunities for young people,” Boyz dza Mdara’s Mashonaland West Provincial Chairperson, Mr Andrew Mugabe added.

“The empowerment fund will ensure that our members trade in compliance with national standards while improving their livelihoods and contributing to the wider economy,” Vendors 4 ED, Provincial Chairperson, Mrs Colleen Chinovainzwa weighed in.

The ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership underscored the need for accountability in the use of the revolving fund.

“This programme dovetails with the Presidential mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. Use of the fund will also push forward economic and social development of the province,” Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Josphat Jaji said.

“As the ruling party, we will ensure that the funds are utilised effectively. There must be a close working relationship with affiliates, who should always consult and stay connected to the party,” ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairperson, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka stated.

Launching the provincial fund, Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara, highlighted that community empowerment is central to achieving national developmental aspirations.

“The empowerment vision is here to stay. We will continue to ensure that every affiliate benefits. We want to create an empowered community which anchors Vision 2030.”

The eight affiliates that benefitted from the fund include Pastors for ED, VaPostori for ED, Vendors for ED, Boyz dzaMudhara, Health Ambassadors for ED and Children of War Veterans, among others. ZBC