TEEN ORPHAN SEXUALLY ABUSED BY EIGHT MEN

In a tragic incident that left villagers in Chikomba shocked and seeking answers, a 13-year-old girl is pregnant, with a total of eight men being suspected of sexually abusing her.

The victim (name withheld) is currently sitting for her final Grade 7 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council final examinations at a school in Chikomba East constituency.

The girl, an orphan, who according to the villagers has been living with a relative of late, has reportedly revealed that she was even sexually abused by some of her relatives.

The incident has since drawn anger within the community, with villagers accusing the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of not urgently investigating the matter.

The matter was reported at the nearby Madamombe Police Station.

Some police officers reportedly visited the school in Ward 14 to get first-hand information from school authorities.

“The victim is an orphan. She is being violated by her relatives who are staying with her,” a whistleblower told NewsDay Weekender this week.

“Some of the wives of the victim’s suspects are busy pressuring her not to divulge more details to save their husbands from being arrested.

“We appeal to authorities to take the victim to a safe house so that evidence to this case can be saved.”

Some villagers have since engaged a local non-governmental organisation, Zimbabwe Reveal for Generations Trust (ZRGT), to assist in handling the matter.

ZRGT director Eddington Mugova confirmed that there is a pregnant learner at the school.

“I confirm that we have received a report to the effect that there is a 13-year-old girl who was sexually abused and is now pregnant,” Mugova said.

“The learner is currently sitting for her exams. According to the reports we have, the victim has implicated several men who abused her, with some of them being her relatives.

“As an organisation, we have engaged the Primary and Secondary Education ministry at provincial level.”

School Development Committee chairperson Abiniel Makono confirmed the matter and also that law enforcement agents had visited the school.

“There is a case of such nature. The news I have is that the victim is around three months pregnant,” Makono said.

“The police visited the school recently and I understand they are still doing their investigations.

“The matter came to light after the girl revealed the sexual abuse to some teachers who had quizzed her after noticing some unusual developments on her.”

The villagers have also notified the local traditional leadership in the area.

The area’s traditional leader, Headman Nhopi was not picking up his calls when NewsDay Weekender wanted to seek a comment from him.

Ward 14 councillor Ashton Mhan’arai told this publication that the matter has been referred to the government’s Social Welfare Department and the police.

“I confirm that we have such a case. The last time I heard of the victim was that she was looking after her two young siblings,” Mhan’arai said.

“The matter is being handled professionally since the girl is writing her Grade 7 examinations. The DSI [district schools inspector], the Social Welfare Department and the police are all aware and looking into the matter.”

An official at the Mashonaland East provincial education offices confirmed that the government was aware of the case.

“We have heard about it, but the best person to comment on that is the Chikomba District Schools Inspector,” the official said.

Chikomba DSI Emmanuel Kwenda was not picking up his mobile phone.

Mashonaland East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube was also not picking up her mobile phone.

“We are worried that if authorities delay handling the matter, a lot of evidence will be destroyed or both witnesses and suspects will flee,” Mugova said.

“The community is not happy as there are chances of corruption to sweep the matter under the carpet.” Newsday