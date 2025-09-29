TEEN ORPHAN SEXUALLY ABUSED BY EIGHT MEN

In a tragic incident that left villagers in Chikomba shocked and seeking answers, a 13-year-old girl is pregnant, with a total of eight men being suspected of sexually abusing her.
The victim
(name withheld) is currently sitting for her final Grade 7 Zimbabwe School
Examinations Council final examinations at a school in Chikomba East
constituency.
The girl, an
orphan, who according to the villagers has been living with a relative of late,
has reportedly revealed that she was even sexually abused by some of her
relatives.
The incident
has since drawn anger within the community, with villagers accusing the
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of not urgently investigating the matter.
The matter was
reported at the nearby Madamombe Police Station.
Some police
officers reportedly visited the school in Ward 14 to get first-hand information
from school authorities.
“The victim is
an orphan. She is being violated by her relatives who are staying with her,” a
whistleblower told NewsDay Weekender this week.
“Some of the
wives of the victim’s suspects are busy pressuring her not to divulge more
details to save their husbands from being arrested.
“We appeal to
authorities to take the victim to a safe house so that evidence to this case
can be saved.”
Some villagers
have since engaged a local non-governmental organisation, Zimbabwe Reveal for
Generations Trust (ZRGT), to assist in handling the matter.
ZRGT director
Eddington Mugova confirmed that there is a pregnant learner at the school.
“I confirm that
we have received a report to the effect that there is a 13-year-old girl who
was sexually abused and is now pregnant,” Mugova said.
“The learner is
currently sitting for her exams. According to the reports we have, the victim
has implicated several men who abused her, with some of them being her
relatives.
“As an
organisation, we have engaged the Primary and Secondary Education ministry at
provincial level.”
School
Development Committee chairperson Abiniel Makono confirmed the matter and also
that law enforcement agents had visited the school.
“There is a
case of such nature. The news I have is that the victim is around three months
pregnant,” Makono said.
“The police
visited the school recently and I understand they are still doing their
investigations.
“The matter
came to light after the girl revealed the sexual abuse to some teachers who had
quizzed her after noticing some unusual developments on her.”
The villagers
have also notified the local traditional leadership in the area.
The area’s
traditional leader, Headman Nhopi was not picking up his calls when NewsDay
Weekender wanted to seek a comment from him.
Ward 14
councillor Ashton Mhan’arai told this publication that the matter has been
referred to the government’s Social Welfare Department and the police.
“I confirm that
we have such a case. The last time I heard of the victim was that she was
looking after her two young siblings,” Mhan’arai said.
“The matter is
being handled professionally since the girl is writing her Grade 7
examinations. The DSI [district schools inspector], the Social Welfare
Department and the police are all aware and looking into the matter.”
An official at
the Mashonaland East provincial education offices confirmed that the government
was aware of the case.
“We have heard
about it, but the best person to comment on that is the Chikomba District
Schools Inspector,” the official said.
Chikomba DSI
Emmanuel Kwenda was not picking up his mobile phone.
Mashonaland
East provincial education director Annatoria Ncube was also not picking up her
mobile phone.
“We are worried
that if authorities delay handling the matter, a lot of evidence will be
destroyed or both witnesses and suspects will flee,” Mugova said.
“The community
is not happy as there are chances of corruption to sweep the matter under the
carpet.” Newsday
