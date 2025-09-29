HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ATTACKS CHINESE SENTENCES

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), the constitutional body mandated with safeguarding peoples’ rights has expressed deep concern and urged Government to investigate disparities between court sentences meted out on Chinese and Zimbabwe nationals for the same crimes.

The situation could indicate corruption, lack of transparency and equality in the judicial system and double standards. This undermines public confidence in the system.

A statement released to Masvingo Mirror by ZHRC said 10 Chineses nationals caught with US$1 000 worth of drugs including cocaine were fined US$150 each for the crime while Wadzanai Siyamachira, a female Zimbabwean arrested with US$340 worth of cocaine was sentenced to 18 months in jail with six months suspended.

The Chinese only spent one night in prison before they were released on bail and Siyamachira will spend effective 12 months in jail even though she was found with smaller drug quantities.

The statement said public outcry against the sentence given to the Chinese is justified as there appears to be discrimination and inequality in the justice delivery system.

“The ZHRC is deeply concerned with the apparent discrepancies in treatment between Zimbabwean citizens and foreign nationals within the justice system. Section 56 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for equality and non-discrimination, affirming that all people are equal before the law,” reads the statement.

Siyamachira was arrested on January 23, 2025 in Harare after being found in possession of 3.0138 grams of cocaine valued at approximately US$340. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In stark contrast, 10 Chinese nationals were arrested on September 3 2025 after being found in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and other substances with a combined value exceeding US$1,000. They were granted bail after just one night in custody and each fined a mere US$150, with an option of a six-month prison sentence.

“Such sentiments, particularly when amplified through social media, have the potential to fuel public distrust and cynicism toward legal institutions,” the Commission added. Masvingo Mirror