HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ATTACKS CHINESE SENTENCES

The situation
could indicate corruption, lack of transparency and equality in the judicial
system and double standards. This undermines public confidence in the system.
A statement
released to Masvingo Mirror by ZHRC said 10 Chineses nationals caught with US$1
000 worth of drugs including cocaine were fined US$150 each for the crime while
Wadzanai Siyamachira, a female Zimbabwean arrested with US$340 worth of cocaine
was sentenced to 18 months in jail with six months suspended.
The Chinese
only spent one night in prison before they were released on bail and
Siyamachira will spend effective 12 months in jail even though she was found
with smaller drug quantities.
The statement
said public outcry against the sentence given to the Chinese is justified as
there appears to be discrimination and inequality in the justice delivery
system.
“The ZHRC is
deeply concerned with the apparent discrepancies in treatment between
Zimbabwean citizens and foreign nationals within the justice system. Section 56
of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for equality and non-discrimination,
affirming that all people are equal before the law,” reads the statement.
Siyamachira was
arrested on January 23, 2025 in Harare after being found in possession of
3.0138 grams of cocaine valued at approximately US$340. She was sentenced to 18
months in prison.
In stark
contrast, 10 Chinese nationals were arrested on September 3 2025 after being
found in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and other substances with a
combined value exceeding US$1,000. They were granted bail after just one night
in custody and each fined a mere US$150, with an option of a six-month prison
sentence.
“Such
sentiments, particularly when amplified through social media, have the
potential to fuel public distrust and cynicism toward legal institutions,” the
Commission added. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment