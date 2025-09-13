ROBBERS STEAL US$25K FROM BYO FLAT

Police in Bulawayo have launched investigations into two armed robbery cases that took place in the city on Friday morning and evening with victims losing over US$30 000 in cash.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two cases, saying in one of the cases, where armed robbers pounced at a micro finance institution, police suspect the robbers, six in number, had inside information.

“The six armed robbers attacked the branch manager, employees and some customers at the microfinance institution. They first tampered with the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), which to us is an indication of inside information,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said the heist took place around 10am.

“The robbers went away with US$7 272 and investigations to account for the suspects have been set in motion,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said in the second incident that occurred at a flat in town around 5pm, the four armed robbers went away with cash amounting to US$25 234, fuel coupons and a driver’s licence.

Comm Nyathi said the victim runs a cosmetic shop in the city

“The victim’s employee knocked off from work and took the day’s takings to the victim’s place of residence at the corner of Fort Street and 3rd Avenue. On arriving at the residence, she was attacked by four suspects,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said they took away US$1 800 from the employee, which was the day’s takings, which she intended to hand over to her employer.

Comm Nyathi said they ransacked the house looking for more cash.

“All in all, they went away with US$25 234. We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information regards the identity of the suspects to report it to the nearest police station. Police are also investigating the incident,” said Comm Nyathi.

Early this month, three armed robbers staged a daring daylight heist at a bureau de change in Bulawayo’s central business district and got away with more than US$18 000 and R151 000 after disarming a security guard.

Police described the robbery as a highly co-ordinated operation, pointing to the possibility of an inside job.

The robbery occurred around 8am at Nkolozi Investments, located on the first floor of the CIPF Building at the corner of Jason Moyo Street and 9th Avenue.

The three suspects walked into the complex and made their way to the bureau de change, pretending to be customers. They then unleashed a short reign of terror, attacking the guard and seizing his firearm.

The suspects demanded access to the safes and a remote key, before tampering with the CCTV system and erasing footage from that morning. They also took the employees’ cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene.

Police have repeatedly raised concern over the growing menace of armed robberies, often targeting banks, businesses, forex dealers and individuals keeping large sums of money in their homes.

Zimbabwe has in recent years recorded several high-profile robberies, the most infamous one being the US$4 million Ecobank heist, which occurred in October last year in Bulawayo as the money was being transferred from the bank to a security van. The robbery is Zimbabwe’s biggest cash heist in years and some of the suspects have been accounted for. Sunday News