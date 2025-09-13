ED TURNS 83

Munhumutapa Day commemorations, which will be held in Zvishavane, Midlands Province, tomorrow, will focus on youth empowerment and serve as a wake-up call to address emerging threats such as drug and substance abuse that threaten the national fabric and future of young people.

In an interview with Zimpapers, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the nation will also take advantage of the commemorations to celebrate President Mnangagwa, who will be turning 83 tomorrow, as a “stateman, visionary and man of the people”.

“We are celebrating the life of a statesman, a visionary, a man of the people who has dedicated his life to the freedom and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Muswere.

“He is not only a leader who is committed to an upper-middle-income society by 2030 and future success for Zimbabwe, but a champion for global peace and security. A President who wants the best for everyone.” Sunday Mail