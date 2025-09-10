RICE FOR STOCKFEED SOLD FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION

A Bulawayo firm is in trouble with the local authorities after being accused of repackaging water-damaged rice, designated for stock feed, and delivering it for human consumption.

According to the latest Bulawayo City Council report, the local authority received a complaint that the company, Flynote Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which is located in Thorngrove, has since had 322 tonnes of rice confiscated and sent to the Government Analyst Laboratory for analysis.

Flynote Investments operates under the Evergold brand. It also emerged that the rice was also being handled in a stock feed facility lacking basic food-grade standards, raising alarm over potential contamination with mould, bacteria and chemical residues.

“Water-damaged bulk rice for stock feed was being packaged and sold for human consumption. The rice was being packaged in a stock feed factory with extremely poor hygienic conditions,” reads the council report.

No comment could be obtained from the company yesterday.

During the same month, according to the report, the local authority also received four other complaints from residents, ranging from noise pollution to public indecency.

“At Burombo Beer Garden, Mzilikazi, there was a complaint of human excreta around, contributed by illegal occupants in the premises.

“It was investigated, referred to the town planning department for eviction of illegal occupiers.

“At number 25 Marimba Road, Matsheumhlope, there was a complaint of noise and smell resulting from the pigs reared within that yard.

“It was referred to the WASH and Pollution section. At number 6 Msigwana Road, Harrisvale, there was a complaint over there being no ablution facilities and water, three families housed in one dwelling, with a total of 15 people in a four-bedroomed house,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo councillors have called for a tie-up order targeting stray cats after the successful implementation of a 10-day tie-up order on stray dogs.

The councillors noted that there were many stray cats in the city and there was a need to come up with a deliberate policy similar to the dog tie-up order.

“Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe applauded Council for the tie-up order, which was done over a period of 10 days. “The tie-up order only dealt with stray dogs. There were a lot of big cats in the Central Business District.

“Over a period of five years, the population of these cats would have multiplied significantly.

“Councillor Felix Madzana concurred. Council should have a different policy that would deal with cats. The population of cats had increased, especially in residential areas.

“Some residents kept a lot of fowls in their properties. Other residents had complained about noise, smell and flies,” reads the council report.

Councillors noted that there was also a need to come up with policies to deal with vicious dog species in the city, as they were now a danger to residents.

Responding to the suggestions and concerns raised by the Councillors, director of health services, Dr Edwin Mzingwane, said the issue of vicious dog breeds would be addressed by a policy, which was being drafted, awaiting inputs from other stakeholders such as SPCA, ZRP and the Veterinary Services.

He revealed that during the 10-day tie-up order 79 stray dogs were brought down, with another tie-up order on the cards soon.

“The reduction of cats should be balanced to avoid a scenario that took place in South Africa’s Alexandra area in the city of Johannesburg.All the cats were killed and the rat population increased very fast, prompting authorities to bring in owls to control the rats.”

He assured residents that cats were less dangerous in the spread of rabies.

He said the cats were needed in the ecosystem to control rats, which brought serious disease outbreaks. H Metro