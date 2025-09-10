ILL WHIZ KID DROPS OUT OF SCHOOL

The Machinya family of Gutu is appealing for assistance to see their son go through a medical process that can stop progression of a kidney ailment.
Tauya Machinya
was diagnosed with a kidney problem which medical doctors are confident could
be put under control if there is a quick intervention on the last stage of the
treatment course. However, the family is now almost broke after spending a lot
of money on the problem including selling properties.
Tauya’s father
Fredrick Jonax Machinya told Masvingo Mirror that doctors advised him that
Tauya can get completely well if he immediately gets six injections
administered every two weeks and the cost is US$2 000 each.
“I have done
almost all I can including selling properties to get Tauya well. His situation
had improved but doctors realised that he could do with six more doses. I don’t
want to take chances and this is why I am appealing to well-wishers,” said
Machinya.
Tauya was a
student at Rufaro High and he passed 10 subjects, however he could not proceed
to A Level because of the kidney problem. Tauya wanted to pursue his studies
and become a Mechanical Engineer.
“I have a
kidney problem whose progression can be stopped as diagnosed by a nephrologist
at the Medical Specialists Centre in Harare.
“In March 2024
I was supposed to proceed with my education after passing my O-levels with good
results in 10 subjects, including Mathematics, Science, and English. However, I
had to drop out due to my condition. My mother is a farmer, and my father runs a
small business.
“I’m on
medication and taking pills. The medication is working well, but the problem
arises when I stop taking it. The medication is quite potent and has potential
side effects, so I’m not supposed to take it for more than a year.
“The doctor
decided to change my medication, but the new treatment is too expensive for my
parents to afford. The next step would be to administer injections that could
help me stop taking the pills with their associated effects.
“The injection
costs US$2 000 per shot and I need 6 injections, administered every 2 weeks,”
said Tauya.
Well-wishers
can kindly contact Tauya’s mother Shumirai Machinya on 0773 015 975 or Masvingo
Mirror Helpline on 0775 036 812. Masvingo Mirror
