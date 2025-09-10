ILL WHIZ KID DROPS OUT OF SCHOOL

The Machinya family of Gutu is appealing for assistance to see their son go through a medical process that can stop progression of a kidney ailment.

Tauya Machinya was diagnosed with a kidney problem which medical doctors are confident could be put under control if there is a quick intervention on the last stage of the treatment course. However, the family is now almost broke after spending a lot of money on the problem including selling properties.

Tauya’s father Fredrick Jonax Machinya told Masvingo Mirror that doctors advised him that Tauya can get completely well if he immediately gets six injections administered every two weeks and the cost is US$2 000 each.

“I have done almost all I can including selling properties to get Tauya well. His situation had improved but doctors realised that he could do with six more doses. I don’t want to take chances and this is why I am appealing to well-wishers,” said Machinya.

Tauya was a student at Rufaro High and he passed 10 subjects, however he could not proceed to A Level because of the kidney problem. Tauya wanted to pursue his studies and become a Mechanical Engineer.

“I have a kidney problem whose progression can be stopped as diagnosed by a nephrologist at the Medical Specialists Centre in Harare.

“In March 2024 I was supposed to proceed with my education after passing my O-levels with good results in 10 subjects, including Mathematics, Science, and English. However, I had to drop out due to my condition. My mother is a farmer, and my father runs a small business.

“I’m on medication and taking pills. The medication is working well, but the problem arises when I stop taking it. The medication is quite potent and has potential side effects, so I’m not supposed to take it for more than a year.

“The doctor decided to change my medication, but the new treatment is too expensive for my parents to afford. The next step would be to administer injections that could help me stop taking the pills with their associated effects.

“The injection costs US$2 000 per shot and I need 6 injections, administered every 2 weeks,” said Tauya.

Well-wishers can kindly contact Tauya’s mother Shumirai Machinya on 0773 015 975 or Masvingo Mirror Helpline on 0775 036 812. Masvingo Mirror