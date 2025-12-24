GURUVE MAN KILLS TWO MORE

Two more people were brutally killed on Monday evening in Bhosha Village, Magaya area of Guruve, deepening fear in a district already reeling from a spate of violent murders.
The victims
were a mother and her daughter, a Form Three pupil. Another child survived the
attack by hiding under a bed.
The Mashonaland
Central provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed
the incident, stating that investigations are underway and more details will be
released in due course.
Police have
intensified a manhunt for the prime suspect, Anymore Zvitsva (32), who is
believed to be working with a group of accomplices.
The killings,
which began as isolated incidents in October, have since escalated into a
disturbing pattern, with more than a dozen people reportedly murdered in
Guruve.
The wave of
night-time attacks has instilled widespread terror, forcing many families to
abandon their homesteads and seek safety by sleeping in groups at designated
houses. Herald
