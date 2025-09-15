MASVINGO BACKS ED'S 2030

Zanu PF Masvingo Province has reaffirmed its support for President Mnangagwa’s leadership, endorsing him to continue in office up to 2030.
The
revolutionary party held a provincial inter-district meeting at Masvingo
Polytechnic on Friday where the overwhelming chorus was for the President to
continue leading the country.
The province
unanimously resolved to push for the implementation of Resolution number one
made at last year’s Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference for President
Mnangagwa to continue serving.
Zanu PF
Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa revealed that the ruling
party in Masvingo had overwhelmingly agreed that the resolution for President
Mnangagwa to remain in office up to 2030 be implemented.
He revealed
that the decision will be one of the resolutions for Masvingo Province that
will be tabled at this year’s Annual National People’s conference to be held in
Mutare.
“The first
resolution made during our provincial inter-district conference was for
resolution number one that was adopted last year at our party’s Annual National
People’s Conference to be implemented.
“There is
unanimity in Zanu PF Masvingo province that President Mnangagwa should remain
in office until 2030,’’ he said.
“The decision
for the relevant party and Government departments to start implementation of
resolution number one was unanimous, so it will be one of the resolutions that
will be tabled by Zanu PF Masvingo province during next month’s Annual National
People’s Conference set for Mutare.’’
President
Mnangagwa has successfully pivoted Zimbabwe towards becoming an upper
middle-income economy after the Second Republic implemented many game-changing
projects that have engendered transformative development. Herald
