MASVINGO BACKS ED'S 2030



Zanu PF Masvingo Province has reaffirmed its support for President Mnangagwa’s leadership, endorsing him to continue in office up to 2030.

The revolutionary party held a provincial inter-district meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on Friday where the overwhelming chorus was for the President to continue leading the country.

The province unanimously resolved to push for the implementation of Resolution number one made at last year’s Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference for President Mnangagwa to continue serving.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa revealed that the ruling party in Masvingo had overwhelmingly agreed that the resolution for President Mnangagwa to remain in office up to 2030 be implemented.

He revealed that the decision will be one of the resolutions for Masvingo Province that will be tabled at this year’s Annual National People’s conference to be held in Mutare.

“The first resolution made during our provincial inter-district conference was for resolution number one that was adopted last year at our party’s Annual National People’s Conference to be implemented.

“There is unanimity in Zanu PF Masvingo province that President Mnangagwa should remain in office until 2030,’’ he said.

“The decision for the relevant party and Government departments to start implementation of resolution number one was unanimous, so it will be one of the resolutions that will be tabled by Zanu PF Masvingo province during next month’s Annual National People’s Conference set for Mutare.’’

President Mnangagwa has successfully pivoted Zimbabwe towards becoming an upper middle-income economy after the Second Republic implemented many game-changing projects that have engendered transformative development. Herald