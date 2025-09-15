LAWYER'S ESTRANGED HUBBY THREATENS TO SPILL BLOOD

Harare lawyer Nyasha Pamella Timba, the managing partner of Devittie, Rudolph & Timba Legal Practitioners, and her estranged husband, are embroiled in a messy fallout which has seen him spending the weekend in remand custody.
Her husband,
Alexius Manyanda, was remanded in custody after he was dragged to court over
his failure to pay maintenance, contempt of court and threats of violence.
Manyanda is
expected in court today for bail considerations after he was remanded in
custody on his initial appearance.
Timba is a top
lawyer in the capital and in 2019 she won the Outstanding Advocate and Legal
Leader of the Year platinum award at the Megafest Women Awards.
Prosecutors
alleged that on August 15, at Harare Magistrate Court, under case number
M1816/25, Manyanda was ordered to pay US$1,100 for the application and
registration fees for the couple’s child at Heritage School.
He was also
ordered to pay US$1,945 in school fees for the same child for the third term,
and every term thereafter, and as well as US$1,100 monthly for Occupational and
Speech Therapy fees for the child directly to the institutions.
He was also
ordered to pay US$3,870 school fees for the second child for the third term and
every term thereafter with effect from August 30, this year.
Manyanda,
however, failed to pay the maintenance and is in arrears of US$8,020.
In the second
count, it is alleged that on July 14 this year, at the Harare Magistrate Court
under case number DV1680/25, a court order was granted ordering Manyanda to
desist from physically and verbally abusing Timba.
The court heard
that on September 9, at ZRP Borrowdale charge office in Harare, Manyanda
physically assaulted Timba by forcefully reaching across the counter and
pushing her hand, which was holding a cellphone, accusing her of recording him
using the cellphone.
He allegedly
went on to verbally abuse Timba and threatened her life for making a report
against his failure to pay maintenance.
He allegedly
said “You will regret this, uchandiona. This will end messy, mark my words.
“Ndichakukuvadza,
hazvipere pasina ropa, I have paid the police US$500 hapana zvaunondiita”. H Metro
