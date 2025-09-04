MAN ON COURT ROOF REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A man who caused a scene last Friday, scaling to the roof of the Mutare Magistrates’ Court, has appeared in court, facing attempted unlawful entry or alternatively, criminal trespass charges.

Precious Ndlovu (59), of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and referred for mental examination by three doctors when he appeared before provincial magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya on Tuesday.

He was not asked to plead to the charges. Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi prosecuted.

Ndlovu is facing a charge of attempted unlawful entry as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 131 of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act, (Chapter 9:23). Alternatively, he is being charged with criminal trespass as defined in Section 132 of the same Act.

Mr Mubvumbi said the incident occurred in the early hours of August 29.

“At around 1am, Ndlovu unlawfully entered the premises of Mutare Magistrates’ Court by jumping over the iron-bar security fence. He used a water gutter to climb onto the roof of the building,” he said.

Mr Mubvumbi said Ndlovu’s attempt to gain entry into the building was unsuccessful.

“Ndlovu was unable to effect entry into the court building, but his actions were unlawful and clearly showed disregard for the law,” he said.

Mr Mubvumbi said Ndlovu was only discovered later that morning by court security officers.

“At about 7am, the complainant, Forward Mutizhe Mwaparadza observed Ndlovu on the rooftop. The matter was reported to the police, and the Mutare City Council Fire Brigade was summoned to bring him down safely. His behaviour posed both a security risk and unnecessary distress to the public who had gathered.

“The accused unlawfully scaled the fence and climbed onto the roof of a Government institution. Whether treated as attempted unlawful entry or criminal trespass, this conduct was unlawful and punishable under the law,” said Mr Mubvumbi.

Ms Ndiraya ordered Ndlovu to remain in custody, and that he be examined by three doctors to determine his mental state before the case proceeds.

The unusual incident unfolded last Friday morning, shocking members of the public gathered at the court.

The man perched atop the roof, sparking concerns for his safety and fears that he might attempt self-harm.

Authorities swiftly responded, with police and Fire Brigade teams arriving at the scene.

Anxious onlookers watched as the drama unfolded, finally breathing a sigh of relief when the rescue team successfully brought him down.

According to court security supervisor, Mrs Sipiwe Muchayi, the incident began unfolding around 4am when an officer, Mr Forward Mutizhe Mwaparadza, who was on duty, heard unusual movements on the roof.

“He heard footsteps on the rooftop and upon investigation, encountered the man, who requested matches, but refused to identify himself,” Mrs Muchayi explained. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

By the time the Fire Brigade arrived, a crowd of onlookers had gathered outside the courthouse, many of whom were shocked by the unusual turn of events. Manica Post