MAN ON COURT ROOF REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Precious Ndlovu
(59), of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and referred for mental
examination by three doctors when he appeared before provincial magistrate, Ms
Annie Ndiraya on Tuesday.
He was not asked to plead to the charges. Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi prosecuted.
Ndlovu is
facing a charge of attempted unlawful entry as defined in Section 189 as read
with Section 131 of the Criminal Law
(Codification
and Reform) Act, (Chapter 9:23). Alternatively, he is being charged with
criminal trespass as defined in Section 132 of the same Act.
Mr Mubvumbi
said the incident occurred in the early hours of August 29.
“At around 1am,
Ndlovu unlawfully entered the premises of Mutare Magistrates’ Court by jumping
over the iron-bar security fence. He used a water gutter to climb onto the roof
of the building,” he said.
Mr Mubvumbi
said Ndlovu’s attempt to gain entry into the building was unsuccessful.
“Ndlovu was
unable to effect entry into the court building, but his actions were unlawful
and clearly showed disregard for the law,” he said.
Mr Mubvumbi
said Ndlovu was only discovered later that morning by court security officers.
“At about 7am,
the complainant, Forward Mutizhe Mwaparadza observed Ndlovu on the rooftop. The
matter was reported to the police, and the Mutare City Council Fire Brigade was
summoned to bring him down safely. His behaviour posed both a security risk and
unnecessary distress to the public who had gathered.
“The accused
unlawfully scaled the fence and climbed onto the roof of a Government
institution. Whether treated as attempted unlawful entry or criminal trespass,
this conduct was unlawful and punishable under the law,” said Mr Mubvumbi.
Ms Ndiraya
ordered Ndlovu to remain in custody, and that he be examined by three doctors
to determine his mental state before the case proceeds.
The unusual
incident unfolded last Friday morning, shocking members of the public gathered
at the court.
The man perched
atop the roof, sparking concerns for his safety and fears that he might attempt
self-harm.
Authorities
swiftly responded, with police and Fire Brigade teams arriving at the scene.
Anxious
onlookers watched as the drama unfolded, finally breathing a sigh of relief
when the rescue team successfully brought him down.
According to
court security supervisor, Mrs Sipiwe Muchayi, the incident began unfolding
around 4am when an officer, Mr Forward Mutizhe Mwaparadza, who was on duty,
heard unusual movements on the roof.
“He heard
footsteps on the rooftop and upon investigation, encountered the man, who
requested matches, but refused to identify himself,” Mrs Muchayi explained. The
matter was subsequently reported to the police.
By the time the
Fire Brigade arrived, a crowd of onlookers had gathered outside the courthouse,
many of whom were shocked by the unusual turn of events. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment