MAN FAKES DAUGHTER'S DEATH

A Zvishavane man dug his own legal grave after faking his daughter’s death in a desperate bid to cash in on a burial policy, only to be busted and jailed when his plot fell apart like a cheap coffin.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) revealed that Promise Banda (42) cooked up an elaborate scam to swindle Ecosure Insurance Company (Econet Wireless Zvishavane) out of US$6 250 in death benefits.

“On the 29th of July 2025, Banda unlawfully misrepresented to Ecosure that his daughter, ‘Chipo Enia Banda,’ had died,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

Investigations exposed Banda’s scheme as pure fiction. The so-called daughter didn’t even exist.

To make his lie look legit, Banda allegedly forged a child health card, then marched into the Zvishavane District Registrar’s Office to secure a burial order — number 526/ 25 — for his imaginary child.

Armed with the fake papers, Banda submitted an online claim to Ecosure, hoping to pocket the payout and mourn a ghost.

But his plan went up in smoke when the insurance company and investigators realised there was no record of Chipo Enia Banda anywhere — not even in the local clinic’s books.

The court didn’t buy Banda’s crocodile tears. He was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 18 months in prison, with four months suspended, leaving him to serve an effective 14 months behind bars.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” the NPAZ warned.

“It undermines trust in financial institutions and affects genuine policyholders. The justice system will continue to impose tough penalties to deter such conduct.”

Banda now sits behind bars with plenty of time to think about his bogus burial. B Metro