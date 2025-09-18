MAN FAKES DAUGHTER'S DEATH

A Zvishavane man dug his own legal grave after faking his daughter’s death in a desperate bid to cash in on a burial policy, only to be busted and jailed when his plot fell apart like a cheap coffin.
The National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) revealed that Promise Banda (42)
cooked up an elaborate scam to swindle Ecosure Insurance Company (Econet
Wireless Zvishavane) out of US$6 250 in death benefits.
“On the 29th of
July 2025, Banda unlawfully misrepresented to Ecosure that his daughter, ‘Chipo
Enia Banda,’ had died,” the NPAZ said in a statement.
Investigations
exposed Banda’s scheme as pure fiction. The so-called daughter didn’t even
exist.
To make his lie
look legit, Banda allegedly forged a child health card, then marched into the
Zvishavane District Registrar’s Office to secure a burial order — number 526/
25 — for his imaginary child.
Armed with the
fake papers, Banda submitted an online claim to Ecosure, hoping to pocket the
payout and mourn a ghost.
But his plan
went up in smoke when the insurance company and investigators realised there
was no record of Chipo Enia Banda anywhere — not even in the local clinic’s
books.
The court
didn’t buy Banda’s crocodile tears. He was convicted of fraud and sentenced to
18 months in prison, with four months suspended, leaving him to serve an
effective 14 months behind bars.
“Insurance
fraud is not a victimless crime,” the NPAZ warned.
“It undermines
trust in financial institutions and affects genuine policyholders. The justice
system will continue to impose tough penalties to deter such conduct.”
Banda now sits
behind bars with plenty of time to think about his bogus burial. B Metro
