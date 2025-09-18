skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 18 September 2025
HEADMASTER BEDS FORM TWO PUPIL
Thursday, September 18, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS WIFE DEAD, KILLS SELF
A Beitbridge businessman gunned his wife with a Smith Wesson and then turned the gun on himself in a tragedy which has stunned the border to...
MAN FINDS CO-TENANT WITH HIS WIFE, EXPLODES
Accurate punches landed where it hurt most when a raging husband named Accurate allegedly turned his co-tenant Leonard into a human punching...
THREE COUNCILLORS FACE RECALL FOR BACKING CHAMISA CANDIDATE
Three Masvingo City Councillors are facing imminent recall amid accusations of supporting an independent candidate linked to former oppositi...
SLAIN ZIMBA IN LOVE TRIANGLE : FAMILY DEMANDS JUSTICE
A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after allegedly stabbing to death 24-year-old L...
CAR DEALERSHIPS WASHING DIRTY MONEY
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s fight against dirty money has put car dealerships under the spotlight of the bank’s Financial Intelligence Un...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment