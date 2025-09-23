MAN COLLAPSES IN COURT, DIES IN DETENTION

A man collapsed at Rusape Magistrates Court last week and subsequently died in detention, awaiting his sentence, after pleading guilty to negligent driving charges.

Blessing Kalatala was due to be sentenced by magistrate Babra Mateko.

During his court appearance last Friday, Kalatala collapsed and was taken to Rusape Remand Prison, where he passed away that evening.

Prosecutor Faith Mutukwa said Kalatala caused an accident last year by turning into the path of an oncoming vehicle, resulting in a collision.

This incident led to negligent driving charges against him.

“On October 31, 2024, at approximately 1:30pm, Kalatala was driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle, registration number ADU 3535, along the Harare-Mutare Road from Nyazura towards Mutare, with no passengers on board.

“As he approached the 192km peg on the aforementioned road, Kalatala turned right into the path of an oncoming vehicle, a Nissan AD Van, registration number AGN 1313, driven by Linah Makufa, who was travelling from Mutare to Harare with three passengers.“This manoeuvre resulted in a collision between the vehicles.

“Makufa and her passengers, namely Estela Salina Sadombo and Lonah Madlayo, sustained injuries in the accident and were subsequently medically examined.

“The accused’s vehicle sustained damage to the left side of the front passenger door, while Makufa’s vehicle sustained frontal damage.

Both vehicles were inspected by the Vehicle Examination Department.” Herald