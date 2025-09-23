MAN COLLAPSES IN COURT, DIES IN DETENTION

A man collapsed at Rusape Magistrates Court last week and subsequently died in detention, awaiting his sentence, after pleading guilty to negligent driving charges.
Blessing
Kalatala was due to be sentenced by magistrate Babra Mateko.
During his
court appearance last Friday, Kalatala collapsed and was taken to Rusape Remand
Prison, where he passed away that evening.
Prosecutor
Faith Mutukwa said Kalatala caused an accident last year by turning into the
path of an oncoming vehicle, resulting in a collision.
This incident
led to negligent driving charges against him.
“On October 31,
2024, at approximately 1:30pm, Kalatala was driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle,
registration number ADU 3535, along the Harare-Mutare Road from Nyazura towards
Mutare, with no passengers on board.
“As he
approached the 192km peg on the aforementioned road, Kalatala turned right into
the path of an oncoming vehicle, a Nissan AD Van, registration number AGN 1313,
driven by Linah Makufa, who was travelling from Mutare to Harare with three
passengers.“This manoeuvre resulted in a collision between the vehicles.
“Makufa and her
passengers, namely Estela Salina Sadombo and Lonah Madlayo, sustained injuries
in the accident and were subsequently medically examined.
“The accused’s
vehicle sustained damage to the left side of the front passenger door, while
Makufa’s vehicle sustained frontal damage.
Both vehicles
were inspected by the Vehicle Examination Department.” Herald
