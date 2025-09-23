CHINESE DUPES CHINESE OF US$260K

A Chinese national, who is accused of duping his countryman of more than US$260,000 in a mining deal, is alleged to have used his spoils of crime to buy an excavator, a Toyota Hilux double cab and a heavy duty generator.

Pei Renjian is also alleged to have bought a heavy-duty water pump and a separation machine – both valued at US$50,000. The row between the two Chinese nationals has spilled into court.

Renjian was granted a US$500 bail yesterday.

It is alleged that between April and July this year, Renjian allegedly connived with Liu Jianlu, who is still at large, and misrepresented to the complainant that they had all the necessary mining permits to mine at Angwa River in Karoi.

It is alleged that on June 16, the accused persons made the complainant make four payments.

“On the same day, the complainant also paid US$40,000 cash to the accused persons at their place of residence, Number 22 Eddington Road, Greystone Park, Harare,” the State alleged.

“On June 17 2025, the complainant paid RMB100,000. On June 18 2025, the complainant paid RMB50,050, RMB50,000 and RMB4,004 through WeChat.

“On July 14 2025, the complainant paid RMB150,000. On July 15 2025, he also paid RMB50,000.

“On July 19 2025, he also paid RMB13,806.

All these monies were paid through WeChat.”

According to court papers, total prejudice was around US$262,268,36 and nothing was recovered. H Metro