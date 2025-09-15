MAJOR DISRUPTIONS AS AIRZIM CANCELS FLIGHTS

Travel disruptions have once again hit Zimbabwe and South Africa, as Air Zimbabwe cancels two flights.
The cancellations have left passengers at both
Harare and OR Tambo airports. This latest disruption comes as travellers were
hoping for smooth connections between the two countries. Air Zimbabwe’s
decision to cancel flights between Harare and Johannesburg has caused a ripple
effect, impacting those with urgent travel plans.
Passengers at
Harare International and OR Tambo International are now dealing with the
inconvenience of rescheduled flights or alternative arrangements. As a result,
many are left scrambling for solutions, with some facing long waits at the
airports.
These
cancellations highlight ongoing challenges in air travel, further complicating
the already strained travel schedules of many passengers. The disruption is a
reminder of the unpredictable nature of air travel, leaving both Zimbabwe and
South Africa’s travellers in a state of frustration. Travel and World Tour
