MAJOR DISRUPTIONS AS AIRZIM CANCELS FLIGHTS

Travel disruptions have once again hit Zimbabwe and South Africa, as Air Zimbabwe cancels two flights.

The cancellations have left passengers at both Harare and OR Tambo airports. This latest disruption comes as travellers were hoping for smooth connections between the two countries. Air Zimbabwe’s decision to cancel flights between Harare and Johannesburg has caused a ripple effect, impacting those with urgent travel plans.

Passengers at Harare International and OR Tambo International are now dealing with the inconvenience of rescheduled flights or alternative arrangements. As a result, many are left scrambling for solutions, with some facing long waits at the airports.

These cancellations highlight ongoing challenges in air travel, further complicating the already strained travel schedules of many passengers. The disruption is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of air travel, leaving both Zimbabwe and South Africa's travellers in a state of frustration.